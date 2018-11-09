Kendrick Lamar comes to watch McKenna as Irish teenager lays waste to opponent in California

Aaron McKenna improves to 6-0, 4KOs with last night's victory

THERE WON’T BE too many teenage boxing prospects who can count a 12-time Grammy winner among their chief supporters, but having met Monaghan’s Aaron McKenna in the gym last week, new ‘King of Hip Hop’ Kendrick Lamar was ringside to watch the 19-year-old in action as he pummeled heavy-handed Mexican Abel Reyes at Fantasy Springs Casino in California last night.

Lamar visited McKenna in his dressing room pre-fight, but the former eight-time Irish underage champion scarcely required the gee-up.

Kendrick Lamar with McKenna's trainer, Courage Tshabalala (L); his father, Fergal; McKenna himself and his brother, Stevie (R) Source: Valentin Romero

Reyes, 4-1 with four knockouts entering the contest, attempted to bring some heat early doors but was quickly grounded by a body shot in the opening verse of what was an explosive if utterly one-sided encounter.

He beat the count, but lasted less than a round more: showing what’s becoming trademark poise, ‘The Silencer’ from Smithborough went back to the body in the second and creased Reyes with a picture-perfect left hook to the ribs.

Reyes, down and conspicuously in agony, was rightly deemed unable to continue.

Aaron McKenna destroyed Abel Reyes with a left hook to the body at Fantasy Springs Casino Source: Valentin Romero

Abel Reyes spits out his gumshield having been grounded for the second round in succession Source: Valentin Romero

McKenna moved to 6-0 with what was his fourth stoppage victory.

The Golden Boy-promoted welterweight intends to pursue minor titles Stateside in 2019 before making a dent on the world stage a year later.

His elder brother, Stevie — a former Irish Senior Elite champion — has also turned professional on America’s west coast, and is expected to make his debut in the next couple of months.

