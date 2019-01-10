This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Arsenal midfielder Ramsey set for switch to Juventus at the end of the season

The Wales international has reportedly agreed a five-year deal worth £36 million.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 10 Jan 2019, 11:15 AM
23 minutes ago 503 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4432716
Juve bound: Aaron Ramsey.
Image: Dominic Lipinski
Juve bound: Aaron Ramsey.
Juve bound: Aaron Ramsey.
Image: Dominic Lipinski

IT LOOKS LIKE Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is heading to Juventus.

The Wales international has reportedly agreed a five-year deal with the Italian giants worth £36 million (€39,824,230) and will link up with his new club at the end of the season. 

Ramsey’s current contract at the Emirates is due to expire then so he’ll leave on a free transfer after 10 years at Arsenal.

It’s understood that the 28-year-old will have a medical with the Italian champions on Sunday. When the deal is done he will earn around £140,000 (€154,857) per week, making him the second-highest earner at the Serie A outfit behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

He’ll follow in the footsteps of fellow countrymen John Charles and Ian Rush in Turin.

Since joining from Cardiff City, Ramsey has racked up over 350 appearances for the Gunners over the last decade, scoring 60 goals in the process and winning three FA Cup titles. He scored the winners in both the 2014 and 2017 finals against Hull and Chelsea respectively.

Under Unai Emery, Ramsey has played a key role in the team and featured 18 times in the first half of the 2018-19 campaign.

He also helped Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

Juventus are nine points clear at the top of the Italian top flight as they chase an eighth successive title.

