Packers star Rodgers donates hefty sum to California wildfire relief and recovery fund

AS WILDFIRES IN California continue to burn, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced that he has pledged $1million (€875,865) to help with the relief effort.

Rodgers, who grew up in the state, has teamed up with the North Valley Community Foundation for the Aaron Rodgers NorCal Fire Recovery Fund.

In a video posted on Twitter, Rodgers said State Farm would donate a dollar for every retweet - up to $1million - to the relief fund as well.

“In Northern California, where I was born and raised, the city of Paradise burned to the ground, and many of the residents that got out are now displaced in my hometown of Chico and across the north state,” he said.

Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the #retweet4good

All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise

Thank you 🙏🏻 #ButteStrong #payitforward pic.twitter.com/iQjMbUIHcI — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 21, 2018

All the proceeds will go to the victims of the Camp Fire, which has devastated Northern California.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: