This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 29 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ulster wing Sexton among the winners at Athletics Ireland awards

Thomas Barr was crowned Athlete of the Year at today’s ceremony in Dublin.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 29 Nov 2018, 5:06 PM
59 minutes ago 1,681 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4367111

THOMAS BARR’S BRILLIANT European bronze earned him the Athletics Ireland Athlete of the Year award, while Ulster winger Aaron Sexton was also recognised with the Schoolboy Athlete of the Year accolade. 

Barr provided the moment of the year when he clocked the second fastest time of his life to claim bronze over the 400m hurdles at the European Championships in Berlin last August.

Thomas Barr celebrates finishing third Thomas Barr celebrates bronze in Berlin. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The 26-year-old’s performance earned him the top award, as well as the Track and Field Athlete of the Year gong, at this afternoon’s 2018 Irish Life/Athletics Ireland awards in Dublin.

Barr, who also won the award in 2016, saw off competition from Phil Healy, Leon Reid and Ciara Mageean, while the Women’s U20 4×100 relay team won the Team of the Year award.

The relay squad of Molly Scott (SLOT), Gina Akpe-Moses (Blackrock-Louth), Ciara Neville (Emerald) and Patience Jumbo-Gula (St Gerard’s Dundalk) and Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght) were recognised for their sensational silver at the IAAF World U20 Athletics Championships in Tampere, Finland. 

Sommer Lecky (Finn Valley) also won silver in the high jump at that championships, and she was duly named U20 Athlete of the Year, while Matthew Behan (Crusaders) scooped the U23 award.

For her gold medal-winning exploits at the European U18 Championships in Gyor, Sarah Healy won the Schoolgirl of the Year award for a brilliant 800m/1,500m double.

Sexton, meanwhile, was named Schoolboy of the Year after claiming a national sprint double, the 17-year-old making his Ulster senior rugby debut in the pre-season game against Gloucester back in August. 

Athletics Ireland 2018 awards:

  • Athlete of the Year: Thomas Barr (Ferrybank)
  • Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Thomas Barr (Ferrybank)
  • Team of the Year: Women’s U20 4x100m Relay Team
  • Inspirational Performance of the Year: Phil Healy
  • Endurance Athlete of the Year: Alex Wright (Leevale)
  • U20 Athlete of the Year: Sommer Lecky (Finn Valley)
  • U23 Athlete of the Year: Matthew Behan (Crusaders)
  • Performance Club of the Year: Clonliffe Harriers
  • Development Club of the Year: West Waterford A.C.
  • Mountain Runner of the Year: Sarah McCormack (Clonliffe Harriers)
  • Master Athlete of the Year: Joe Gough (West Waterford)
  • Ultra-Athlete of the Year: Aidan Hogan (Rising Sun)
  • Schools Athlete of the Year: Sarah Healy (Holy Child Killiney/Blackrock), Aaron Sexton (Bangor Grammar/North Down)
  • University Athlete of the Year: Elizabeth Morland (DCU/Cushinstown)
  • Hall of Fame: Mary Purcell
  • Lifetime Services to Athletics: Paddy Marley
  • Services to Coaching: Eamon Harvey
  • Official of the Year: Sean Callan
  • Special Recognition Award: Frank Greally 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    Neymar: 'I wasn't 100%' against Liverpool
    Neymar: 'I wasn't 100%' against Liverpool
    Messi admits Pique assist was 'not something we planned'
    Napoli boss Ancelotti: Atalanta away will be tougher than Liverpool
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Tied down! Manchester United extend De Gea deal until 2020
    Tied down! Manchester United extend De Gea deal until 2020
    Mourinho avoids disciplinary action following bizarre bottle-throwing antics
    Mourinho defends controversial reaction to Rashford miss
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    Is Robbie Keane underrated?
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Hell yeah I'm angry!' - Lukaku on 10-minute chat with Mourinho when told he'd been dropped
    'Hell yeah I'm angry!' - Lukaku on 10-minute chat with Mourinho when told he'd been dropped
    Hughes praises Obafemi's 'great' performance in first Southampton start
    'He will be a massive player in the future for Liverpool and he is already'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie