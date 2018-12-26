This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 26 December, 2018
AC Milan legend under pressure as his side fail to score for 4th game in a row

Gennaro Gattuso’s side were held to an uneventful 0-0 draw at struggling Frosinone.

By AFP Wednesday 26 Dec 2018, 3:23 PM
Gennaro Gattuso (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

AC MILAN’S PUSH for a top-four finish in Serie A took a hit on Wednesday as Gennaro Gattuso’s side were held to an uneventful 0-0 draw at struggling Frosinone.

The seven-time European champions have now failed to score in four consecutive league games for the first time since 1984, managing three goalless stalemates in the process.

“To reach our objective of Champions League qualification we can’t play the way we did in the first half,” Gattuso told DAZN.

“I’m the captain of this ship, so it’s only right that I take all the responsibility. It’s important for me to understand how to make my players play their best, because right now they’re performing below their ability.

“There’s no calmness and they look nervous, that’s what I need to think about. As for the rest, anything can happen.”

Milan remain fifth, behind fourth-placed Lazio on goal difference in the race for Champions League qualification.

Milan have said they will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after UEFA threatened to ban them from European competition for a season if they do not break even by June 2021.

The club won a previous appeal to CAS earlier this year, following a Europa League ban for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

But their efforts to secure European football for next season suffered a setback against a resolute Frosinone outfit who almost snatched a dramatic 93rd-minute winner when Camillo Ciano was denied by visiting goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Ciano had already seen a goal ruled out by VAR for a foul eight minutes before half-time.

Frosinone remain second-bottom above only winless Chievo, having managed just one victory all season.

Later on Wednesday, reigning champions Juventus travel to Atalanta looking to extend their eight-point lead at the top of the table, before second-placed Napoli face third-placed Inter Milan.

AFP

