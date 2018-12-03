This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 3 December, 2018
First ever female Ballon D'Or winner asked if she knows how to twerk after stirring acceptance speech

Ada Hegerberg’s reply to the question was, quite simply, ‘No’. She then exited the stage with her award.

By Gavan Casey Monday 3 Dec 2018, 10:24 PM
28 minutes ago 9,791 Views 17 Comments
https://the42.ie/4373969
Hegerberg was visibly unimpressed by DJ Martin Solveig's question
NORWEGIAN FOOTBALL STAR Ada Hegerberg was crowned the first ever women’s Ballon D’Or winner at this evening’s ceremony in Paris, but the Lyon forward’s moment of history was overshadowed by a question by French DJ Martin Solveig as she accepted the award.

Moments after Hegerberg’s speech in which she praised football’s attempts to grant equality to its female participants and implored “young girls around the world” to “please believe in yourself”, she was asked on-stage by host Solveig: “Est-ce que tu sais twerker? (Do you know how to twerk?)”

Visibly unimpressed by the question, which drew gasps from the assembled audience, the three-time Champions League winner replied, “No,” before turning away.

French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappé was among those left looking bemused by the question, the nature of which was derided by thousands on social media.

Solveig has since issued a video statement in which he claimed he did not intend to offend anyone.

An elated Hegerberg said during her speech:

“It’s fantastic. It’s incredible. I would like to say a big, huge thank you to France Football for letting us have this opportunity to have this award. It’s a huge step for women’s football.

“And the work that you’ve put down is such an important thing for women’s football, and together we will make a difference.

I would like to end this speech with some words for young girls all over the world… Please, believe in yourselves.

Hegerberg, the consensus best female player in the world over the last couple of years, has scored 157 goals in 127 appearances for Lyon since joining the French giants from Bundesliga outfit Turbine Potsdam in 2014.

She has won three Ligue 1 titles, three Coupes des Frances and three Champions Leagues with Lyon, and has scored 38 goals in 66 appearances for Norway.

Norwegian striker Hegerberg makes history by winning first women's Ballon d'Or

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

