'I was studying for my exams and got a call. The number wasn't saved, but it was Joe'

ADAM BYRNE ISN’T alone when he says Joe Schmidt has had a major influence on his career, for Ireland’s Kiwi coach has shaped and nurtured a generation of players, unlocking the potential we — or they — never knew existed.

The Leinster winger was handed his senior debut by Schmidt at the age of 18, and five years later received his first international cap under the 53-year-old’s watch, as he started Ireland’s November international against Argentina 12 months ago.

Byrne with Schmidt in Ireland camp. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

While they remain the two biggest days of Byrne’s career, Schmidt’s influences extend beyond the landmark achievements, his all-encompassing passion for developing a player evident in what he has ingrained in the Kill native’s mind.

Even when Byrne has been outside the Carton House bubble, when he had fallen out of the international selection picture, Schmidt has maintained that line of communication, informing the 24-year-old of the areas he needs to improve.

“I’ve had a lot of different coaches and I try and learn from them all, but the biggest thing I’ve picked up from Joe is the detail and really, really focusing in on my detail every single play,” he says.

“It could be I don’t touch the ball during the play but the animation I can do off the ball and the work I can do off the ball and perhaps the support lines I can run to score a try or open up a space for someone else.

“The detail is the biggest thing I have taken from Joe. Whoever I am playing with I will always try to rehearse the moves and visualise them, know my detail inside out.”

Schmidt’s demands far exceed what’s normally expected. It is that culture — which he has created, drives and lives in himself — which makes good players great players.

“He sets the standards really high and expects the best from you,” Byrne continues.

“I kind of like it that way and it’s similar in here [at Leinster], so he obviously would have set that culture when he was here. I was used to it and it’s nervy sometimes in there, but it does get the best of you.”

Byrne was in the sub-academy back in 2012 when he was called up to train with the Leinster senior squad during the November international period, his raw talent and natural athleticism evident in those early days as much as now, 42 appearances for the province later.

As a kid, his dream was to play soccer or Gaelic football, perhaps one day running out at Croke Park for Kildare, but at 18 Schmidt made him Leinster’s youngest ever debutant against Connacht at the RDS in December 2012. Four years previous, he had played his first game of rugby for Naas CBS.

“I had started rugby quite late, came up through the youths and wasn’t aware of this whole schools rugby side of it,” he explains.

“I couldn’t get over how big it was for the lads, so I was just chipping away in the gym and playing with the ‘A’ team then.

Byrne in action on his Leinster debut. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“I got a few chances and then I think with injuries and internationals being rested, I got called out to train a few times with the senior side. I thought ‘wow, this is cool.’ Again enjoying every moment of it, walking out to train with the likes of Brian O’Driscoll and Gordon D’Arcy. I couldn’t believe it, I was ringing my Mam saying ‘this is deadly.’

“I remember I was studying for my exams and got a call, I didn’t have the number saved, and it was Joe just saying ‘are you okay to be on the bench against Connacht, I’m going to put you on the bench?’

“I thought initially it was a prank call so that was pretty funny but once I got the call then, he just expected me to deliver and fit in to the squad. He didn’t treat me any differently to anyone else in the squad. I liked that and tried to just fit in and do my best.”

Byrne would have to wait three years for his second appearance for Leinster after a wretched run of injuries delayed his development, until he made his big breakthrough during the 2016/17 season, as he featured 20 times and scored 10 tries.

It led to a first Ireland call-up, and then that first cap against Argentina.

“With Ireland, I was just trying to take in as much as I could when I was in camp last year and learn as much as I could. I thought perhaps the opportunity had passed me by with the Fiji game but he gave me the chance against Argentina. I owe a lot to him giving me my Leinster debut and my first Ireland cap as well.

“Initially it was sad to see that he’s moving on but on the other hand, he has to make decisions for himself and for his family. I’m sure he’s thought long and hard about it and is making the right decision for him and his family.

“I hope everything goes well for him in his next chapter. He’s been great for Leinster and Ireland rugby, and is a great person as well. I wish him all the best in his next venture.”

Byrne’s rotten luck with injury continued after he was forced to have knee surgery following his debut against the Pumas, ruling him out for three months.

But having got back towards the end of last season, and scored two tries in his first three appearances for Leinster this term, Byrne was called into camp to train with Ireland ahead of the All Blacks Test a couple of weeks ago.

The winger speaking at Leinster HQ yesterday. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“It was great to be called in,” he says. “It was under different circumstances so I actually really enjoyed it. It was actually a bit less stressful. I knew I was prepping the lads for the game against the All Blacks. I just tried to be a sponge and absorb as much as I could in there and I loved the week. The emotion and the energy was incredible in there.

“Joe would base a lot on how well players train. I was just trying to give a good account of myself and prep the lads for the weekend. Every chance I got I was trying to impress but I wasn’t trying to be silly and maybe do chips every time I got the ball or anything.”

Schmidt had been in touch earlier in the month when Byrne wasn’t named in the November squad.

“It was mainly that you’re doing well, get playing with Leinster because the standard is so high in there,” the winger says of the phone call. “If I can keep my head down, play and start for Leinster then that’s the main thing I have to work on.

“I was very appreciative of him giving me the call and giving me a heads up. It lets you know that you are still in his wider thoughts and gives you a bit of extra encouragement.”

And therein lies Schmidt’s influence as a coach.

