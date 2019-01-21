This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Monday 21 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Unheralded world number 417 holds off Mickelson for shock PGA Tour win

Adam Long couldn’t quite believe his luck as he secured victory at the Desert Classic.

By AFP Monday 21 Jan 2019, 8:04 AM
1 hour ago 3,080 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4450716
Long celebrates victory with his wife.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Long celebrates victory with his wife.
Long celebrates victory with his wife.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

JOURNEYMAN ADAM LONG birdied the final hole on Sunday to seize his first PGA Tour title at the Desert Classic ahead of five-time major winner Phil Mickelson and Adam Hadwin.

Long, a 31-year-old American ranked 417th in the world, only made his way onto the PGA Tour this season via the Web.com Tour.

He had seven birdies without a bogey in his seven-under 65 for a 26-under par total of 262 and the win in his sixth career PGA Tour start.

“I’m in disbelief right now,” Long said. “I don’t really know what just happened, but I’m thrilled.”

Playing in the final group for the first time alongside Mickelson and Hadwin — a Canadian with three top-10 finishes in the past three seasons in the California desert — Long said the attention on his better-known playing partners left him “kind of in the background doing my thing.”

The trio were tied at 25-under heading into the par-four 18th on the Stadium Course, one of three courses used in the tournament.

Facing a second shot from an awkward lie below his feet, Long stuck it 14 feet from the pin as Mickelson fired out of the rough to 38 feet and Hadwin found the back greenside bunker.

Mickelson, who had led all week since a sensational opening 60, settled for a par and a three-under 69 for 15-under 263, where he was joined by Hadwin who also parred the last for a five-under 67.

Long, who twice chipped in for birdie on the back nine, said that Mickelson’s first putt at 18 gave him a good indication of what his putt would do.

“It was one of those putts that you stand over and you just know you’re going to make,” he said. “You can’t control that, but when you have that feeling it’s a good one.”

Mickelson struggled on the greens all day, starting with a three-putt bogey at the first.

Desert Classic Golf Source: Chris Carlson

Mickelson finished with five birdies — draining a six-footer at 15 and a 10-footer at 16 to regain a share of the lead.

Overall, however, he called it an “awful” day with the putter.

“Terrible putting day, one of the worst I can recall in a while,” said the 48-year-old who was in search of a 44th career title. “I hit a lot of good shots today, but I just couldn’t get the ball to go in the hole.”

Hadwin had taken control with six birdies in the first 11 holes.

He still held a two-shot lead after his only bogey of the day at 13, but he couldn’t find another birdie the rest of the way and Mickelson and Long closed the gap.

It was another near miss in the event for Hadwin, who carded a third-round 59 on the La Quinta course in 2017 but settled for second place. He finished tied for third last year.

“It would have been a special moment if I could have pulled it off,” Hadwin said. “But there’s always next year I guess.”

© AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    LEINSTER
    Clean sweep for the provinces tees up riveting European quarter-finals
    Clean sweep for the provinces tees up riveting European quarter-finals
    'You've got to feel for them when Conan doesn't play and they put O'Brien on'
    Cullen's Leinster look towards 'tricky' Ulster side with many familiar faces
    CHELSEA
    What is going on at Chelsea?
    What is going on at Chelsea?
    'He can't run, can't defend, can't assist' - Rio Ferdinand savages Chelsea midfielder
    Jose Mourinho admits he once hid in laundry to skirt ban
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Manchester United star Pogba ‘was clever’ in penalty incident, says Brighton defender
    Manchester United star Pogba ‘was clever’ in penalty incident, says Brighton defender
    'Dalglish texts me before matches': Van Dijk praises support of Liverpool legends
    Tottenham snatch last-gasp victory after Harry Kane's replacement scores own goal
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'People say life goes on, but tomorrow I think it should stop for a day': Busby, Fergie and United's mid-90s heyday
    'People say life goes on, but tomorrow I think it should stop for a day': Busby, Fergie and United's mid-90s heyday
    Snowflakes? Mourinho reveals fragile ego of mystery Man United star
    Key PSG midfielder 'seriously injured' ahead of Man United clash

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie