Saturday 29 December, 2018
17-year-old Irish midfielder makes Preston debut in draw with Aston Villa

Adam O’Reilly came on as a substitute for compatriot Graham Burke in the Championship encounter.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 29 Dec 2018, 5:48 PM
31 minutes ago 1,821 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4417276

Republic of Ireland v Denmark - UEFA European U17 Championship - Group C - St George's Park Stadium Adam O'Reilly playing for Ireland against Denmark at this year's U17 European Championship. Source: Tim Goode

CORK YOUNGSTER ADAM O’Reilly got his first taste of competitive senior football this afternoon as Preston North End came from behind to earn a draw against Aston Villa.

Tammy Abraham gave Villa the lead at Deepdale on the stroke of half-time in the Championship encounter, before the hosts levelled through an own goal from Ahmed El Mohamady.

O’Reilly benefitted from the injury absence of fellow Ringmahon Rangers graduate Alan Browne by being included in the matchday squad, something he achieved for the first time in a game against Wolves back in February.

However, the 17-year-old midfielder was sprung from the bench for the first time this afternoon, replacing compatriot Graham Burke in the closing stages of the game.

O’Reilly, whose father Kieran was a League of Ireland First Division winner with Cobh Ramblers in 2007, was a member of the Republic of Ireland U17 squad who reached the European Championship quarter-finals earlier this year.

Elsewhere today in the Championship, Irish international striker David McGoldrick continued his good goalscoring form by netting for Sheffield United in their 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers.

Former Dundalk midfielder Richie Towell was sent off in Rotherham United’s 1-0 loss to Bristol City.

Championship

Birmingham City 0-0 Brentford
Bolton Wanderers 0-0 Stoke City
Bristol City 1-0 Rotherham United
Leeds United 0-2 Hull City
Middlesbrough 2-0 Ipswich Town
Millwall 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Norwich City 3-4 Derby County
Preston North End 1-1 Aston Villa
Queens Park Rangers 0-0 Reading
Sheffield United 3-0 Blackburn Rovers
Swansea City 2-2 Wigan Athletic
West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

