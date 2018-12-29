17-year-old Irish midfielder makes Preston debut in draw with Aston Villa

Adam O'Reilly playing for Ireland against Denmark at this year's U17 European Championship. Source: Tim Goode

CORK YOUNGSTER ADAM O’Reilly got his first taste of competitive senior football this afternoon as Preston North End came from behind to earn a draw against Aston Villa.

Tammy Abraham gave Villa the lead at Deepdale on the stroke of half-time in the Championship encounter, before the hosts levelled through an own goal from Ahmed El Mohamady.

O’Reilly benefitted from the injury absence of fellow Ringmahon Rangers graduate Alan Browne by being included in the matchday squad, something he achieved for the first time in a game against Wolves back in February.

However, the 17-year-old midfielder was sprung from the bench for the first time this afternoon, replacing compatriot Graham Burke in the closing stages of the game.

O’Reilly, whose father Kieran was a League of Ireland First Division winner with Cobh Ramblers in 2007, was a member of the Republic of Ireland U17 squad who reached the European Championship quarter-finals earlier this year.

Elsewhere today in the Championship, Irish international striker David McGoldrick continued his good goalscoring form by netting for Sheffield United in their 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers.

Former Dundalk midfielder Richie Towell was sent off in Rotherham United’s 1-0 loss to Bristol City.

Championship

Birmingham City 0-0 Brentford

Bolton Wanderers 0-0 Stoke City

Bristol City 1-0 Rotherham United

Leeds United 0-2 Hull City

Middlesbrough 2-0 Ipswich Town

Millwall 1-0 Nottingham Forest

Norwich City 3-4 Derby County

Preston North End 1-1 Aston Villa

Queens Park Rangers 0-0 Reading

Sheffield United 3-0 Blackburn Rovers

Swansea City 2-2 Wigan Athletic

West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

