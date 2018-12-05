This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former champion Stevenson 'stable under the circumstances, but critical' after brutal stoppage loss

‘His condition requires mechanical respiratory assistance, deep sedation and specialized neurological monitoring,’ said Dr. Alexis Turgeon.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 5 Dec 2018, 6:50 PM
1 hour ago 2,264 Views 1 Comment
THE CHU HOSPITAL in Laval, Québec has issued an update as to the condition of light-heavyweight boxer Adonis Stevenson, who was brutally stopped by Ukrainian foe Oleksandr Gvozdyk on Saturday night and placed in a medically induced coma.

Stevenson, who relinquished his WBC world title belt to Gvozdyk in an 11th-round defeat, suffered a “severe traumatic brain injury” according to Dr. Alexis Turgeon, a specialist physician at the hospital.

THE CANADIAN PRESS 2018-12-05 Trauma doctor Alexis Turgeon responds to reporters question on the status of boxer Adonis Stevenson earlier today. Source: Jacques Boissinot

Dr. Turgeon has confirmed that Stevenson remains in a critical but stable condition.

“At the request of family, the CHU Québec-Université Laval (CHU) wishes to review the state of health of Mr. Adonis Stevenson,” read a statement released by the facility.

“After a boxing event on Saturday night, Mr. Stevenson was admitted to Hôpital de l’Enfant-Jésus following an altered level of consciousness from a traumatic brain injury.

‘Mr. Stevenson underwent surgery on the night of Saturday to Sunday and has since been admitted to the intensive care unit. He suffers from severe traumatic brain injury. His situation is still stable under the circumstances, but critical,’ said Dr. Alexis Turgeon, specialist physician in intensive care medicine at Hôpital de l’Enfant-Jésus of the CHU Québec-Université Laval.

“‘His condition requires mechanical respiratory assistance, deep sedation and specialized neurological monitoring. It is too early to comment on M. Stevenson’s long-term prognosis,’ said Dr. Turgeon.

“‘I urge the media to be very cautious about distributing medical information that does not come from an official medical source,” said Dr. Turgeon.

“Mr Stevenson’s family thanks supporters for their many messages of empathy and support over the past few days. They want to be at the bedside of Mr. Stevenson and ask everyone to respect their privacy.

“As agreed with Mr. Stevenson’s family, please note that no further comments will be made.”

Stevenson, who was boxing’s oldest and long-reigning world champion before losing his title, received some words of support from conqueror Gvozdyk in a short video on Tuesday.

“Adonis, you are a really strong man, and keep strong,” said the Ukrainian. “I wish you recover faster. I know you’ll pass through it.”

