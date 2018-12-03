This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Adonis Stevenson's condition improves 'towards stable' following title fight KO

Stevenson lost his WBC light-heavyweight belt on Saturday against Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

By The42 Team Monday 3 Dec 2018, 12:02 PM
Gvozdyk: stopped Stevenson, 41, in the 11th round.
Image: Jacques Boissinot
Image: Jacques Boissinot

ADONIS STEVENSON’S CONDITION has improved “towards stable” but the boxer remains under controlled sedation, according to his promoter Yvon Michel.

Stevenson lost his WBC light-heavyweight belt on Saturday after being knocked out in the 11th round by Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

The Canadian was carried from the ring on a stretcher and taken to hospital, where his condition was initially described as critical.

But Michel posted on Twitter on Sunday night to say the 41-year-old had recently improved.

“The state of Adonis has gone from critical towards stable from yesterday to today which is relatively good news. He is in controlled sedation to facilitate his recuperation,” Michel wrote.

“His family, his wife Simone and Groupe Yvon Michel would like to thank the many people who have taken the time to send comforting messages.

“New information will be published as we get it. No other comments will be made until then.”

