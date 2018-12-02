Adonis Stevenson 'in critical condition' in hospital following 11th-round KO

ADONIS STEVENSON IS in a “critical condition” in hospital, his promoter said, after losing his WBC light-heavyweight title to Oleksandr Gvozdyk on Saturday night.

The unbeaten 31-year-old Gvozdyk unloaded a barrage of rights and lefts in the 11th round in Quebec City that sent the Canadian champion reeling.

The fight was stopped with 13 seconds remaining in the round after another big right left Stevenson leaning awkwardly against the corner ropes.

The 41-year-old was put on a stretcher and transferred to hospital, where promoter Yvon Michel said he is in a critical condition.

“[Adonis Stevenson's] family and the directors of Groupe Yvon Michel are currently with Adonis Stevenson,” Michel said in a brief statement posted on Twitter.

“They would like to inform friends and support that Adonis is currently in a critical condition in intensive care, in hospital, following his fight against Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

“They appreciate the concern and support of all. There will be no further comments at this time and they respectfully request your understanding in their desire to remain private.”

– Additional reporting from AFP