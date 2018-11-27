Petrol bomb thrown at Ajax fans amid chaotic scenes in Athens

An AEK Athens fans throws a flare into the away end. Source: Thanassis Stavrakis

AJAX SUPPORTERS HAVE been caught up in chaotic scenes during a Champions League clash with AEK Athens, with a petrol bomb thrown into the away end.

The Eredivisie giants were in the Greek capital on Tuesday for the latest round of fixtures in Group E.

Before a ball had even been kicked, tempers boiled over off the field as the home support set their sights on the visitors.

A Molotov cocktail, plastic bottles and various other objects were aimed in the direction of those to have made the trip from Amsterdam. No arrests or injuries were reported at the time, with the local police quickly onto the scene.

Those responsible for the missiles were dispersed, but Ajax followers were understandably left angered by the events which had unfolded.

As a result, they ended up clashing with baton-wielding enforcement officers. Police had also faced trouble from a number of Greek supporters in central Athens earlier in the day, and on Monday evening.

Ajax supporters clash with riot police. Source: Thanassis Stavrakis

Petrol bombs were also used during those disturbances, with traffic blocked before order was restored.

As chaos erupted inside the stadium on Tuesday, Ajax defender Matthijs de Light was among those to try and act as peacemaker.

He approached the away end as fans tangled with police and called for calm from those involved.

Ajax recorded a 2-0 victory thanks to two second-half goals from Dusan Tadic, ensuring the Dutch side progression to the knockout stages for the first time since 2005/06.

The Eredivisie side knew victory would secure their progression from Group E and they sealed the deal thanks to Tadic’s double, the first a spot-kick that saw Marko Livaja receive a second yellow for handball.

Erik ten Hag’s men could yet snatch top spot after temporarily edging a point ahead of Bayern Munich, who are in action against Benfica later on Tuesday and still have to travel to Amsterdam in the final round of fixtures.

