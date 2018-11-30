This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 30 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Crossmaglen's O'Neill among 20 Irish hopefuls put through their paces by Marty Clarke at AFL Combine

The two-day testing event took place in UCD.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 30 Nov 2018, 2:50 PM
43 minutes ago 1,718 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4369107

TWENTY YOUNG GAA stars were put through their paces at the eighth annual AFL Europe Combine as they bid to impress watching scouts and earn a trial Down Under.

Sean Walsh Sean Walsh during the warm-up. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

12 counties were represented as the youngsters took part in the two-day fitness and skills testing event in UCD. It was conducted by former Down and Collingwood player Marty Clarke and various AFL Europe officials.

Crossmaglen prospect Rian O’Neill, brother of Armagh forward Oisin O’Neill and nephew of Orchard legend Oisin McConville, was in attendance alongside recent All-Ireland minor winners Paul O’Shea and Colm Moriarty from Kerry.

Rian O'Neill during the speed test Rian O'Neill during the speed test. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Dublin’s James Madden (Brisbane Lions), Cork’s Mark Keane and Derry native Anton Tohill (both Collingwood) and were among those who impressed at last year’s event and earned rookie contracts in the AFL.

There will be a record 14 Irish players on the books of Aussie Rules clubs next year after the recent signings of Kerry’s Stefan Okunbor (Geelong), Derry’s Callum Brown (Greater Western Sydney) and Sligo youngster Red Óg Murphy (North Melbourne).

That figure could rise even further in 2019 if the recruiters were impressed by the prospects on show in Dublin this week.

Cathal Horan during the vertical jump test Cathal Horan during the vertical jump test. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Ross McQuillan during the speed test Ross McQuillan during the speed test. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Jason Scully during the agility run Jason Scully during the agility run. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

A view of the agility run A view of the agility run. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

A view of participants during the warm-up A view of participants during the warm-up. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Sean O'Donoghue Sean O'Donoghue during the speed test. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

A view of the agility run A view of the agility run. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Rory Egan during the agility run Rory Egan during the agility run. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Colm Moriarty during the agility run Colm Moriarty during the agility run. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The 20 players who took part in UCD were:

  • Rian O’Neill (Armagh)
  • Ross McQuillan (Armagh)
  • Cillian Rouine (Clare)
  • Seán O’Donoghue (Clare)
  • Seán Walsh (Cork)
  • Peadar Mogan (Donegal)
  • Paul O’Shea (Kerry)
  • Colm Moriarty (Kerry)
  • Mark Barrett (Kildare)
  • Pearce Dolan (Leitrim)
  • Josh Ryan (Limerick)
  • Conor Horan (Mayo)
  • Liam Byrne (Meath)
  • Jason Scully (Meath)
  • Rory Egan (Offaly)
  • Luke Towey (Sligo)
  • Conal Kennedy (Tipperary)
  • Jack Kennedy (Tipperary)
  • Barry O’Connor (Wexford)
  • Ronan Devereaux (Wexford)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    TEST
    Captain Kolisi proud to restore respect for Springboks in Rassie's first year
    Captain Kolisi proud to restore respect for Springboks in Rassie's first year
    Rugby Australia hang up on Jake White after Wallabies coach bid
    All Black Crockett to skipper Barbarians against Pumas at Twickenham
    FOOTBALL
    Gerrard's 10-man Rangers secure precious point to keep Europa League hopes alive
    Gerrard's 10-man Rangers secure precious point to keep Europa League hopes alive
    Giroud bags first-half brace as Chelsea top group with comfortable win at home
    Arsenal progress as group winners after three first-half goals in cold Kiev
    IRELAND
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    Ireland shaded by New Zealand, but progress to face Canada in quarter-final clash at Dubai 7s
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    Is Robbie Keane underrated?
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie