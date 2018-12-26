Irish duo on target in League One as McGeady continues impressive Sunderland form

Aiden McGeady and Paddy Madden both helped their sides to victory in League One.

IRELAND DUO AIDEN McGeady and Paddy Madden both helped their League One sides to victory with crucial goals on St Stephen’s Day.

Both players opened up the scoring in their respective fixtures, with McGeady continuing his impressive form to secure victory for Sunderland with the only goal of their match against Bradford City.

The 32-year-old found the target after 31 minutes with his seventh goal in the last 10 matches to give his side the lead before half-time.

Bradford rallied to threaten an equaliser after the interval but the Black Cats held on for the win.

McGeady may have fallen out of favour at international level, but his fortunes could change in the new year and the incoming Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy might consider recalling the in-form star.

Meanwhile, former Bohemians player Paddy Madden — who has one Ireland cap from 2013 — bagged a brace of goals for Fleetwood Town in their victory over Doncaster Rovers.

Madden opened the scoring for Fleetwood Town after just 11 minutes with a header and collected his second goal of the tie in the 91st minute on the way to a 3-0 win.

The 28-year-old now has 12 goals for the season in total.

Ashley Hunter claimed the other goal of the tie shortly after the restart.

McGeady’s Sunderland are currently in third place on the League One table, five points off leaders Portsmouth, while Madden and Fleetwood Town are further back in 10th place, just one point adrift of Accrington.

