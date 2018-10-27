Clontarf score late victory to take pole position in AIL while Terenure get first win of the season

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 37-26 YOUNG MUNSTER

Dublin University's Michael Silvester (file pic) Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Dublin University scored their first win of the season following a victory over Young Munster, which included a hat-trick of tries from Michael Silvester.

Tries from Colm Hogan and Silvester edged them into a 17-9 lead before half-time, but Young Munster rallied after the restart with two tries including one from Darragh O’Neill to leave them trailing by just six points.

Dublin University’s Liam Turner crossed over the try-line to give his side some breathing space before Silvester completed his hat-trick on 56 minutes.

The visitors responded once more with a further brace of tries before the end but Dublin University held on for their first win of the season.

GARRYOWEN 21-31 UCD

UCD moved up to third place on the AIL table after their 10-point win over Garryowen.

It was a big victory for the students after they were held try-less by Lansdowne last weekend .

They were 19-7 clear by half-time and completed their win after the restart.

LANSDOWNE 35-27 CORK CONSTITUTION

Lansdowne and Cork Con players shake hands after the game. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Reigning champions Lansdowne inflicted a first defeat of the season on Cork Constitution in what was a rematch of the Ulster Bank League final in May. It was also Lansdowne’s first home game of the new AIL season.

Lansdowne, who prevailed in that final earlier this year, defeated their rivals once again and were 25-8 in front by half-time in this fourth-round encounter.

They followed that up with an end-to-end try to seal the bonus point and despite Cork Con tries from Brian Scott, Vince O’Brien and Cathal O’Flaherty, Lansdowne managed to keep the scoreboard ticking over to clinch the win.

SHANNON 17-22 CLONTARF

Clontarf's Michael Noone in possession against Shannon. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Clontarf are in pole position after their result against Shannon gave them their fourth straight win of the season.

After the sides traded penalties, Sean O’Brien pushed Clontarf into a 15-6 lead with a try. The visiting side took a six-point lead into the break but were just one point in front when Jake Flannery scored a try for Shannon.

Shannon were leading by two points coming into the final stages of the tie but Clontarf had the final say when Mick McGrath went over for a try and Conor Kelly added the extras from the conversion.

UCC 17-18 TERENURE COLLEGE

Terenure got their first win of the season with a one-point win over UCC in what was the battle of the bottom two on the AIL table.

The visitors got off to a strong start with two tries inside the first 16 minutes to give them a 10-0 lead.

Peter Sylvester halved the deficit with a try for UCC before half-time, and they were two points in front after 56 minutes thanks to tries from Cian Bohane and Murray Linn.

However, James Thornton got the decisive score with a penalty for Terenure five minutes before the final whistle to get them off the mark this season.

