Friday 18 January, 2019
Garryowen looking to keep good form up for visit of UCC and this weekend's AIL previews

There are five matches in Division 1A as league action returns on Saturday.

By Dave Mervyn Friday 18 Jan 2019, 6:07 PM
49 minutes ago 707 Views No Comments
Garryowen head coach Conan Doyle.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Garryowen head coach Conan Doyle.
Garryowen head coach Conan Doyle.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

All-Ireland League Division 1A
(Kick-off Saturday, 2.30pm unless stated)

Garryowen v UCC, Dooradoyle, 2pm

THERE ARE PLENTY of positive vibes emanating from Dooradoyle with Garryowen on a four-match winning streak in the league and pencilling in a Bateman Cup final date for the Easter weekend. Last week’s semi-final defeat of Lansdowne shows what they are capable of.

In contrast, putting together consistent results has been the issue for UCC over the first half of the league campaign. They will be all out for revenge after a late Ben Healy penalty denied them and gave the Light Blues a 14-12 victory at the Mardyke before Christmas.

For tomorrow’s rematch, UCC head coach Brian Walsh makes three changes as Crosshaven man Bryan O’Connor comes in at tighthead prop, Andrew Davies slots back into the second row and Lee McSherry replaces Ireland U20 call-up John Hodnett in the back row.

Clontarf v Young Munster, Castle Avenue

Like Garryowen, Clontarf are also chasing a season’s double over their opponents to keep on course for the play-offs. They will want a strong showing in round 10 after losing their last home league match to Dublin University.

Brian Deeny scored one of their tries away to Young Munster last time out, and the Wexford youngster is now part of the Ireland U20s’ Six Nations squad along with ‘Tarf team-mate David Hawkshaw, the newly-announced Ireland U20 captain.

The Cookies also have a promising crop of young players, including four Ireland U20 call-ups. They will benefit from the presence of Munster’s Gavin Coombes at number eight tomorrow afternoon, along with Calvin Nash on the right wing. Backs coach Derek Corcoran, who starts at outside centre, Jack Harrington and Mark O’Mara complete the changes.

Cork Constitution v Terenure College, Temple Hill

Since closing out 2018 with a 20-point dismissal of Terenure, Cork Constitution have started the New Year in business-like fashion by recapturing the Munster Senior Cup and seeing seven of their players picked for the Ireland Club International squad.

Table-topping Con resume their league run five points clear of defending champions Lansdowne. They are odds-on to hand ‘Nure their sixth defeat in a row. However, the Dubliners are boosted by the availability of former top scorer Jake Swaine and Harrison Brewer.

Jake Swaine kicks a penalty Terenure's Jake Swaine. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Full-back Matthew Byrne’s six-try haul almost accounts for a third of Terenure’s points tally so far in the top flight, while there has been a wider contribution to Con’s clutch of tries with forwards Patrick Casey and Joe McSwiney both touching down twice in the last three rounds.

Lansdowne v Dublin University, Aviva Stadium back pitch

Recent Connacht debutant Tom Daly is one of five changes to the Lansdowne team that recorded a 17-6 victory at Dublin University in the final round before Christmas. He pairs up with Harry Brennan in midfield, with Daniel McEvoy and Alan Bennie also added to the back-line.

Martin Mulhall and Tom Murphy are the two incoming players up front for Mike Ruddock’s men, who are looking to immediately banish memories of last Saturday’s frustrating Bateman Cup semi-final loss to Garryowen. They are unbeaten in the league since mid-October.

International recognition is coming thick and fast at College Park where twelve Trinity players have made either the Ireland U20 squad or the Ireland Students squad. The result against Lansdowne knocked them out of the top four but the recently-relaid all-weather pitch at headquarters will definitely suit their game.

UCD v Shannon, Belfield Bowl

Only a point separated these sides when they met on Thomond Park’s main pitch last month. A trio of penalties from out-half Jake Flannery, who is one of three Shannon players in the Ireland U20 squad, saw Tom Hayes’ youngsters triumph 9-8.

UCD’s revenge mission will see them field a team showing six personnel changes. Former Munster U-20 captain Paul Kiernan, Cillian Burke and Nick Peters are brought into the back-line, with Sam Griffin, Brian Cawley and blindside Cian Prendergast, who scored a try for the Leinster Development side recently, added to the pack.

Incredibly, this is Shannon’s first trip to Belfield since March 2008 when they claimed a resounding 45-14 win. Former Limerick Gaelic footballer Stephen Kelly helped himself to a hat-trick of tries that day, with Shannon’s current backs coach David O’Donovan kicking three conversions.

Ahead of the final weekend of European pool games, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look at what each of the provinces can expect, and who impressed last weekend:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

