Tantalising rematch between Limerick's play-off rivals the pick of the AIL action this weekend

ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE: DIVISION 1A: Saturday, January 26

The play-off race will heat up in the AIL this weekend. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated

SHANNON (5th) v GARRYOWEN (4th), Thomond Park, tonight, 8pm

SHANNON HAVE COMPLETED a hard-earned double over UCD since being edged out by Garryowen in a nail-biting finish at Dooradoyle in early December. Winning this eagerly-awaited rematch would give a huge boost to their play-off ambitions.

They will be wary of a Garryowen side smarting from their own late loss to UCC last Saturday. Their maul continues to be a big weapon with Liam Cronin and Diarmuid Barron popping up with regular tries. Munster’s Alex Wootton, Liam Coombes and Jack Daly all come in as starters tonight.

This is Shannon’s first time to host the Light Blues in a league fixture since December 2014, and a big night for Ben Daly less than a week on from his senior debut at out-half. Ikem Ugwueru, Pa Ryan and Ger Finucane are the changes behind the scrum, with Sean Walsh and Luke Clohessy added to the pack.

All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Shannon: LWWLWLLLWW; Garryowen: WWLLLWWWWL

All-Ireland League Top Scorers: Shannon: Points: Jake Flannery 69; Tries: Jake Flannery 4; Garryowen: Points: Ben Healy 45; Tries: Diarmuid Barron 4

Recent League Meetings: Friday, 19 December, 2014: Shannon 17 Garryowen 34, Thomond Park main pitch; Friday, 7 December, 2018: Garryowen 30 Shannon 29, Dooradoyle

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (7th) v CLONTARF (3rd), College Park

Dublin University's James Hickey is tackled by Clontarf's Matt D'Arcy during the corresponding fixture. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

This is a tricky time for both of these clubs as players juggle provincial and international commitments. Promising second row Jack Dunne’s call-up to the Leinster bench this week is ‘an opportunity he’s worked extremely hard for and deserves’, according to Trinity captain Colm Hogan.

The students’ defence completely capitulated against Lansdowne, leaking an eye-watering 10 tries. They will dust themselves off to chase a prized double over Clontarf. Centre James Hickey, who impressed with his hard running last Saturday, scored their lone try in last month’s 16-12 defeat of ‘Tarf.

The north Dubliners have developed a nine-point lead over play-off rivals Garryowen in fourth, and will not want to let that slip. With three tries in the last four rounds, their former captain Matt D’Arcy is hitting good form ahead of the Ireland Club team’s clash with Scotland in Edinburgh next week.

All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Dublin University: LDLWWWLWLL; Clontarf: WWWWWWLLWW

All-Ireland League Top Scorers: Dublin University: Points: James Fennelly 89; Tries: Robert Russell, Michael Silvester, Colm Hogan 3 each; Clontarf: Points: David Joyce 62; Tries: Matt D’Arcy 4

Recent League Meetings: Saturday, 9 December, 2017: Dublin University 13 Clontarf 17, College Park; Saturday, 8 December, 2018: Clontarf 12 Dublin University 16, Castle Avenue

TERENURE COLLEGE (10th) v UCD (6th), Lakelands Park

Joy Neville oversees a scrum during Terenure's game with Dublin University earlier this season. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Joe Schmidt’s son Tim will start at full-back for Terenure College tomorrow afternoon, replacing their top try scorer Matthew Byrne (6 tries) as they look to halt their six-match losing streak. They take on UCD for the inaugural Eddie Thornton Memorial Trophy.

Two changes in the ‘Nure pack see Tiarnan Creagh and Matthew Caffrey added to the tight five, with the recently returned Harrison Brewer reverting to the back row. They were held try-less by the students when they met at Belfield last month.

Since that 31-3 victory, UCD have lost back-to-back games to Shannon with an aggregate margin of just five points. Half-backs Matthew Gilsenan and Paddy Patterson and flanker Jonny Guy return to the starting XV for this round 11 tie.

All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Terenure College: LLLWLLLLLL; UCD: WDLWLLDWLL

All-Ireland League Top Scorers: Terenure College: Points: Matthew Byrne 30; Tries: Matthew Byrne 6; UCD: Points: Matthew Gilsenan, Cillian Burke 29 each; Tries: Ronan Foley 4

Recent League Meetings: Saturday, 6 January, 2018: UCD 26 Terenure College 31, Belfield Bowl; Saturday, 8 December, 2018: UCD 31 Terenure College 3, Belfield Bowl

UCC (9th) v LANSDOWNE (2nd), the Mardyke

UCC will be looking to fight their way out of the bottom two, but face a tough test in second-placed Lansdowne. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Having rested some players for their pre-Christmas encounter, UCC are back to near full-strength for Lansdowne’s first league trip to the Mardyke in seven years. Last week’s deserved win over Garryowen has the students on the cusp of breaking out of the bottom two.

Winger Michael Clune is promoted from the bench to replace Murray Linn in UCC’s only change. Their back row, led by captain Daire Feeney, is growing in influence as a unit, with number eight Ryan Murphy’s try tally now standing at six.

A fourth successive match against a student side for Lansdowne, who trounced Trinity 66-33 last Saturday and put 31 points on UCC last month. Tom Roche replaces Connacht call-up Tom Daly at inside centre, while Joe O’Brien slots back in at blindside flanker and Jack O’Sullivan covers Oisin Dowling’s absence in the second row.

All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UCC: LLLLLLWLLW; Lansdowne: LLWWWWWWWW

All-Ireland League Top Scorers: UCC: Points: James Taylor 78; Tries: Ryan Murphy 6; Lansdowne: Points: Scott Deasy 53; Tries: Daniel McEvoy 6

Recent League Meetings: Saturday, 29 January, 2011: UCC 16 Lansdowne 11, the Mardyke; Saturday, 8 December , 2018: Lansdowne 31 UCC 15, Aviva Stadium back pitch

YOUNG MUNSTER (8th) v CORK CONSTITUTION (1st), Liam Clifford Park

Con's Luke Cahill celebrates after the Cork club's Munster Senior Cup success over Munsters in 2017. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Young Munster’s performance level was where head coach Gearoid Prendergast wanted it last Saturday, but the result eluded them at Clontarf. The concession of an intercept try and another from an opportunist kick let them down at Castle Avenue.

It has been seven rounds without a win for the Cookies and they have lost Calvin Nash and Gavin Coombes to the Munster bench tomorrow. They are joined in Newport by Cork Constitution front rowers Kevin O’Byrne and Liam O’Connor who impressed in last week’s 28-5 dismissal of Terenure.

Although Con were not at their best in that game, their enviable ability to turn it on and score at will saw them canter clear. Their Ireland Club XV contingent, including newly-announced captain Niall Kenneally, will want to sign off on a winning note ahead of the start of the Dalriada Cup series with Scotland.

All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Young Munster: WLWLLLDLLL; Cork Constitution: WWWLWWWWWW

All-Ireland League Top Scorers: Young Munster: Points: Clayton Stewart 49; Tries: Darragh O’Neill 5; Cork Constitution: Points: Aidan Moynihan 76; Tries: JJ O’Neill, Rob Jermyn 4 each

Recent League Meetings: Saturday, 17 February, 2018: Young Munster 15 Cork Constitution 11, Tom Clifford Park; Saturday, 8 December, 2018: Cork Constitution 26 Young Munster 3, Temple Hill

Just over a week out from the 2019 Six Nations openers, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look at Ireland’s bid for another Grand Slam:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: