This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 11 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All-Ireland Cup semi-finals take centre stage this weekend

Lansdowne are bound for Dooradoyle to meet top-flight rivals Garryowen, while City of Armagh face fellow Division 1B side Buccaneers.

By Dave Mervyn Friday 11 Jan 2019, 12:43 PM
1 hour ago 1,536 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4434783
Luke Carty is expected to return for Buccaneers.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Luke Carty is expected to return for Buccaneers.
Luke Carty is expected to return for Buccaneers.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Bateman Cup semi-finals
Saturday, 12 January (both 2.30pm kick-offs)

City of Armagh v Buccaneers, Palace Grounds

CITY OF ARMAGH, who lifted the Ulster Senior Cup for the first time last season, get another bite at the Bateman Cup cherry after losing 20-13 to Cork Constitution at this stage twelve months ago.

Last Saturday’s five-try 31-15 win over Rainey Old Boys was topped off by captain Chris Colvin’s intercept try and sent Armagh through to the Ulster decider on 8 February.

Turning their attention to this prestigious All-Ireland Cup competition, Willie Faloon’s men are hoping to set up a second final appearance in quick succession. However, an equally ambitious Buccaneers side stand in their way, the clubs having met for the first time ever in the league just last month.

Two-try full-back Callum Boland’s man-of-the-match performance helped Buccs to a 24-17 win over Armagh in Athlone, but the Pirates ended 2018 bottom of the Division 1B table with Faloon’s charges flying high in second place. Buccs have found the Bateman Cup tough going, losing semi-finals in 2012, 2015 and 2017.

Kieran Joyce’s controversially-awarded last-minute penalty saw the midlanders pip Corinthians 16-14 last week, securing their third Connacht Senior Cup in four years.

Peter Claffey is an injury doubt for the trip north, and although Martin Staunton and Rory Moloney are sidelined, they should have a strong team out with Luke Carty, Rory O’Connor and Niall Farrelly set to come back in.

Carty’s individual battle at out-half with Cormac Fox will be one to watch. Armagh are expected to pair Jonny Pollock with Evin Crummie in midfield as skipper Colvin is unavailable. The hosts’ selection up front is boosted by returning back rower Robbie Whitten, while lock Peter Starrett is set for his first run-out since being included in the Ireland Club international squad.

Garryowen v Lansdowne, Dooradoyle

Mike Ruddock Lansdowne head coach Mike Ruddock. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Garryowen are hoping to conjure up a repeat of October’s 17-14 triumph at home to Lansdowne, a game in which forwards Liam Cronin and Sean Rennison both touched down.

Notably, Lansdowne have won all seven of their league games since then and are chasing back-to-back Bateman Cups for the first time since the club’s trio of wins between 1929 and 1931.

The Light Blues have had to quickly get over the disappointment of losing their Munster Senior Cup crown to Cork Constitution last Saturday. Tries from Cian O’Shea and Liam Coombes book-ended the second half but it was not enough for Conan Doyle’s side whose hopes of dethroning Lansdowne have been hit by an untimely ‘A’ interprovincial fixture.

The likes of Coombes, former captain Neil Cronin, Sean O’Connor, Conor Oliver and Ronan O’Mahony are on duty with Munster ‘A’ this afternoon, while Lansdowne have Ronan Kelleher, Harry Byrne, Peter Dooley and new Leinster cap Oisin Dowling all starting for Leinster ‘A’ at Thomond Park.

As ever when these two clubs clash, the set piece battle will be hugely important. Some players who will join forces for the Ireland Club team against Scotland next month will be at the heart of the forward exchanges, including Garryowen front rowers Liam Cronin and Andy ‘Panda’ Keating, and Lansdowne’s Ian Prendiville and Jack O’Sullivan.

This is a trophy Mike Ruddock’s men are very eager to retain, especially given Lansdowne’s rich Bateman Cup pedigree from the 1920s and 1930s. Garryowen were the 2012 champions and have won four tight league matches since late November, but the depth of the visitors’ squad should see them tee up another springtime shot at a national title.

Ahead of a huge weekend of Heineken Champions Cup action, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey assess the provinces’ chances of putting a foot in the last eight:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dave Mervyn
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    FOOTBALL
    The world's oldest footballer set for 34th season as a pro
    The world's oldest footballer set for 34th season as a pro
    'Man United speculation there for a reason' - Solskjaer praises Pochettino
    Under-strength Barcelona suffer Copa del Rey defeat
    LEINSTER
    Byrne primed for Leinster's 10 shirt with Sexton set to miss out
    Byrne primed for Leinster's 10 shirt with Sexton set to miss out
    'It's a massive challenge' - Monaghan ready for big 2019 under new management
    'You just can't afford to let up for one second': Pain of defeat driving Ringrose's on-field intensity
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Pogba back from injury for Man United's trip to Wembley
    Pogba back from injury for Man United's trip to Wembley
    Dyche rubbishes Tarkowski to Liverpool link as a 'bizarre rumour'
    Arsenal not currently in a position to make permanent deals, says Emery
    BOXING
    'She has good morals': Pete Taylor opens up on pre-Rio Olympics split with daughter Katie
    'She has good morals': Pete Taylor opens up on pre-Rio Olympics split with daughter Katie
    Critically acclaimed 'Katie' film to air on RTÉ and become available in UK next week
    Dublin's Lynn 'The Hunter' Harvey lands her dream fight for the European title

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie