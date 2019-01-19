Big win for Lansdowne, but Cork Con maintain lead atop Division 1A

DIVISION 1A

Garryowen 22

UCC 23

Garryowen scorers:

Tries: Diarmuid Barron (2), Sean Rennison

Cons: Jamie Gavin, Peadar Collins

Pen: Peadar Collins

UCC scorers:

Tries: Ryan Murphy (2)

Cons: James Taylor (2)

Pens: James Taylor (3)

Bateman Cup finalists Garryowen returned to All-Ireland League action with a bump as talented out-half James Taylor kicked UCC to a surprise 23-22 success at Dooradoyle.

Just a week on from dethroning cup champions Lansdowne, the Light Blues were outplayed by the well-drilled student side who avenged their home defeat before Christmas when Ben Healy, who is part of the newly-announced Ireland Under-20 squad, landed a late match-winning penalty for the Limerick men.

It was Taylor’s turn this afternoon – he finished with a crucial 13-point haul in UCC’s second win of the campaign – and it was his reliable boot which also gave UCC a fifth-minute lead. A series of penalties led to Garryowen prop Niall Horan seeing yellow and a subsequent lineout maul, on the quarter hour mark, propelled the visitors’ number 8 Ryan Murphy over for a converted try.

With their own maul growing in influence and captain Dean Moore impressing as a lineout jumper, Garryowen responded with two well-worked tries from Horan’s front row colleague Diarmuid Barron. His second effort on the half hour was converted by Peadar Collins for a 12-10 lead. The goal-kicking centre missed a penalty attempt before Taylor clipped over a close-in kick to give UCC a 13-12 buffer at the break.

Collins was back on target early in the second period, only for Murphy to fire back quickly with his second converted try of the game, striking from a nice offload by replacement Brian O’Mahony. Murphy’s opposite number Sean Rennison responded by grounding the ball in the corner from a superb lineout drive, giving Garryowen a 22-20 advantage after Collins brilliantly converted from out wide.

However, UCC had more in the tank on this occasion despite the hosts having Munster’s Mike Sherry, Ronan O’Mahony and Liam Coombes on duty. They made Garryowen pay for some error-strewn play and costly penalties – Moore was also yellow carded in the first half – as Taylor held his nerve to coolly stroke home the decisive penalty goal in the dying minutes.

Garryowen: Jamie Heuston; Daniel Hurley, Peadar Collins, Dave McCarthy, Cian O’Shea; Jamie Gavin, Rob Guerin; Niall Horan, Mike Sherry, Andy Keating, Kevin Seymour, Dean Moore, (capt), Tim Ferguson, Diarmuid Barron, Sean Rennison.

Replacements: Liam Cronin, Mike O’Donnell, Jack Daly, Ronan O’Mahony, Liam Coombes.

UCC: Rob Hedderman; Murray Linn, Cian Bohane, Peter Sylvester, Matt Bowen; James Taylor, John Poland; Shane O’Hanlon, Travis Coomey, Bryan O’Connor, Cian Barry, Andrew Davies, Lee McSherry, Daire Feeney (capt), Ryan Murphy.

Replacements: Paidi McCarthy, Daragh Fitzgerald, Mark Bissessar, Brian O’Mahony, Michael Clune.

Dairmuid Barron picked up two tries this afternoon. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

UCD 20

Shannon 24

UCD scorers

Tries: Bobby Sheehan, Andy Marks

Cons: Cillian Burke (2)

Pens: Cillian Burke (2)

Shannon scorers

Tries: Eathon Moloney, Jack Stafford, Pa Ryan

Cons: Ben Daly (3)

Pen: Ben Daly

Eathon Moloney, Jack Stafford and Pa Ryan all crossed for tries as Shannon won 24-20 at Belfield to complete back-to-back league victories over UCD.

Despite a spirited second half showing from the students, Shannon held out to leapfrog both UCD and Dublin University into fifth place in Division 1A. Three Jake Flannery penalties had seen Shannon prevail 9-8 when the sides met at Thomond Park last month, but he was missing today along with fellow Ireland Under-20 call-ups, Craig Casey and Luke Masters.

UCD’s Michael Milne, Scott Penny, Charlie Ryan and Aaron O’Sullivan were also absent after making the Ireland Under-20 Six Nations squad, although Penny’s brother Alex captained the team from openside flanker. The early exchanges were tight and tense and dominated by the forwards, Stephen Murphy kicking for territory but Shannon responding with a scrum penalty.

The visitors took an 11th minute lead through young number 10 Ben Daly’s 30-metre penalty, rewarding his pack for a solid spell of carrying. With Penny leading by example, UCD levelled through the boot of winger Cillian Burke, and he landed a second place-kick in the 28th minute with the home forwards making an impact in the loose.

However, Shannon snapped back at the students with two tries before half-time. A delicate chip over the top played in the pacy Moloney, who beat Brian Cawley in a footrace. Daly converted and then his Munster-capped half-back partner Jack Stafford found space on the right to notch try number two.

Trailing 17-6 at the turnaround, UCD kept Shannon at bay early in the second half and some impressive ball retention of them own led to the sin-binning of a Shannon forward. The numerical advantage led to hooker Bobby Sheehan scoring under a pile of bodies just shy of the hour mark. Burke converted to make it a four-point deficit.

Shannon showed no signs of panicking and after a pushover score failed to materialise in the right corner, the ball was moved into midfield where replacement Ryan dived over in style for his try. Daly converted again and Shannon did well to close out the game in control, albeit with UCD gaining a losing bonus point thanks to Andy Marks’ late try following a series of five-metre drives.

UCD: Tim Carroll; Andy Marks, Gavin Mullin, Paul Kiernan, Cillian Burke; Stephen Murphy, Nick Peters; Sam Griffin, Bobby Sheehan, Liam Hyland, Brian Cawley, Emmet MacMahon, Cian Prendergast, Alex Penny (capt), Ronan Foley.

Replacements: Sean Molony, JP Phelan, Keelan McKenna, Tom Foley, James Tarrant.

Shannon: Jamie McGarry; Stephen Fitzgerald, Robbie Deegan, Jack O’Donnell, Eathon Moloney; Ben Daly, Jack Stafford; Conor Glynn, Ty Chan, Tony Cusack, Luke Moylan, Jade Kriel (capt), Kelvin Brown, Charlie Carmody, Colm Heffernan.

Replacements: Adam Moloney, Ciaran Parker, Odhran Ring, Aran Hehir, Pa Ryan.

Cillian Burke's boot couldn't prevent a UCD defeat this afternoon. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Cork Constitution 28

Terenure College 5

Cork Constitution scorers

Tries: Ross O’Neill, Luke Cahill, Kevin O’Byrne, Alex McHenry

Cons: Aidan Moynihan (4)

Terenure College scorers

Try: Stephen O’Neill

Munster hooker Kevin O’Byrne got amongst the tries as Division 1A leaders Cork Constitution cruised to a 28-5 bonus point win over struggling Terenure College at Temple Hill.

O’Byrne and his provincial colleague Duncan Williams both started for Con, getting game-time ahead of next weekend’s resumption of the GUINNESS PRO14, and two tries in each half saw the Leesiders maintain their five-point lead over defending champions Lansdowne at the top of the table.

It was the hosts’ dominance up front, coupled with the control exerted by Williams and Aidan Moynihan from half-back, which provided the platform for a crisp two-try first half. Ross O’Neill and Luke Cahill were rewarded for their busy back row play with the scores, despite the best efforts of the returning Harrison Brewer and Terenure captain Michael Melia.

Con’s maul drove O’Byrne over the line, five minutes into the second half, and their seventh try-scoring bonus point of the campaign arrived 13 minutes from time. Ireland Sevens international Alex McHenry, who partnered skipper Niall Kenneally in midfield, showed a clean pair of heels to the defence to touch down.

‘Nure salvaged some pride with Stephen O’Neill’s well-taken five-pointer but, worryingly, they are now nine points adrift at the bottom of the table following UCC’s win at Garryowen. Next Saturday’s home clash with UCD has a huge amount riding on it for James Blaney’s men.

Cork Constitution: Sean French; JJ O’Neill, Alex McHenry, Niall Kenneally (capt), Rob Jermyn; Aidan Moynihan, Duncan Williams; Liam O’Connor, Kevin O’Byrne, Patrick Casey, Brian Hayes, Conor Kindregan, Joe McSwiney, Ross O’Neill, Luke Cahill.

Replacements: Max Abbott, Gavin Duffy, Kevin Sheahan, Richard Cassidy, Billy Crowley.

Terenure College: Matthew Byrne; Erik Wijten, Adam La Grue, Stephen O’Neill, Sam Coghlan Murray; James Thornton, Jamie Glynn; Conor McCormack, Robbie Smyth, Jack Aungier, Michael Melia (capt), Harrison Brewer, Adam Clarkin, Paddy Thornton, Eoin Joyce.

Replacements: Liam McMahon, Tiarnan Creagh, Stephen Caffrey, Conor Kelly, Mark O’Neill.

Aidan Moynihan was flawless from the tee. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Lansdowne 66

Dublin University 33

Lansdowne scorers

Tries: Peter Sullivan (3), Daniel McEvoy (3), Penalty try, Ian Prendiville, Aaron Conneely, Scott Deasy.

Cons: Scott Deasy (7), Pen try con

Dublin University scorers

Tries: Jack Dunne, Johnny McKeown, Giuseppe Coyne, Colm Hogan, Ryan Baird.

Cons: James Fennelly (3) Colm Hogan

Hat-tricks from wingers Peter Sullivan and Daniel McEvoy were the highlights of a stunning 66-33 bonus point win for Lansdowne over Dublin University as they began the New Year’s league schedule with a bang.

Defensive strategies went out the window as the crowd gathered at the Aviva Stadium’s back pitch were treated to 15 tries in all, ten from the home side as they took out the frustration of their Bateman Cup semi-final exit on the students. Trinity, who defeated Durham University 54-31 last week, are certainly racking up the high-scoring encounters.

Lansdowne had three tries on the board, including Sullivan’s fifth-minute intercept score, before lock Jack Dunne got the visitors off the mark with an excellent 12th-minute try off the back of a scrum on the 22-metre line. But Mike Ruddock’s men, who included Connacht newcomer Tom Daly, were at their clinical best as they burst into a 42-12 half-time lead.

Their glut of first half tries included the double whammy of James Fennelly’s sin-binning and a penalty try, with McEvoy, one of Lansdowne’s six-strong contingent in the Ireland Club International squad, quickly getting in on the act. Another one of their international representatives, Ian Prendiville, also touched down just a few weeks on from scoring his first ever league try away to Trinity.

The defending champions were past the half-century mark and out of sight with Aaron Conneely and Scott Deasy notching tries, the latter finishing with 19 points, before Trinity rallied late on to earn their own bonus point. A smart finish from Ireland Under-20 squad member Ryan Baird, coupled with a closing effort from captain Colm Hogan, keeps them within reach of the top four ahead of next week’s home clash with Clontarf.

Lansdowne: Eamonn Mills (capt); Daniel McEvoy, Harry Brennan, Tom Daly, Peter Sullivan; Scott Deasy, Alan Bennie; Martin Mulhall, Ronan Kelleher, Ian Prendiville, Oisin Dowling, Willie Earle, Jack O’Sullivan, Tom Murphy, Aaron Conneely.

Replacements: James Rael, Denis Coulson, Jack Dwan. Tim Murphy, Tom Roche.

Dublin University: Jack Kelly; Donal Liddy, James Hickey, Philip Murphy, Colm Hogan (capt); James Fennelly, Rowan Osborne; Giuseppe Coyne, Dan Sheehan, Dylan Doyle, Arthur Greene, Jack Dunne, Johnny McKeown, Max Kearney, Niall O’Riordan.

Replacements: Joe Horan, Bart Vermeulen, Ryan Baird, Patrick Nulty, Conor Lowndes.

Lansdowne ran riot against rivals, Dublin University. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Clontarf 24

Young Munster 20

Clontarf scorers

Tries: Declan Adamson, Matt D’Arcy, Sean O’Brien.

Cons: David Joyce (3).

Pen: David Joyce

Young Munster scorers

Tries: Dan Walsh, Penalty try

Cons: Alan Tynan, Pen try con

Pens: Shane Airey (2)

Clontarf outscored Young Munster by three tries to two in an entertaining 24-20 Division 1A triumph at Castle Avenue where David Joyce had the final say with a late match-winning penalty.

Third-placed ‘Tarf looked out out of reach when centre Matt D’Arcy’s fourth try of the campaign had them 21-6 to the good, but Munsters bounced back in impressive fashion with two tries – one from young flanker Dan Walsh, converted by Alan Tynan, and a penalty try. Even after Joyce’s subsequent penalty, a cross-field kick almost conjured up another try for the never-say-die Cookies.

They also suffered a near miss early on, full-back Tynan drawing a penalty attempt wide after Clontarf had lost D’Arcy to the sin-bin. Out-half Shane Airey did boot the visitors in front soon after, but their promising start was undone by an intercept try run in from halfway by ‘Tarf’s Under-20 hooker Sean Adamson. Joyce converted before Airey’s second penalty made it a one-point game at half-time – 7-6.

Playing on their all-weather pitch, Clontarf began to open up on the resumption, building pressure and picking off a terrific second try. Scrum half Angus Lloyd, a recent debutant with Connacht, was first to his own grubber kick near the left touchline and deftly offloaded for young centre Sean O’Brien to finish off to the left of the posts. The extras from Joyce made it 14-6.

Munsters leaked a third try when D’Arcy gritted his teeth and grounded the ball for a quality finish despite the presence of three defenders. Hugely frustrated by that concession, the Cookies, who had lost 17-11 to the same opposition before Christmas, bounced back to set up a nail-biting conclusion, only for the experienced Joyce to make sure of ‘Tarf’s eighth win in ten rounds.

The result keeps Andy Wood’s men just three points behind Lansdowne in the battle for a home semi-final berth. Notably, the north Dubliners have also opened up a nine-point lead on Garryowen in fourth, while eighth-placed Munsters are now feeling increasing heat from UCC who are just one point behind them.

Clontarf: Michael Brown; Michael Courtney, Sean O’Brien, Matt D’Arcy, Cian O’Donoghue; David Joyce, Angus Lloyd; Ivan Soroka, Declan Adamson, Martin Kelly, Cormac Daly, Ben Reilly, Tony Ryan, Adrian D’Arcy, Michael Noone (capt).

Replacements: Paddy Finlay, Brian Deeny, Niall Carson, Peter Hoy, Conor Kelly.

Young Munster: Alan Tynan; Calvin Nash, Derek Corcoran, Evan O’Gorman, Jack Harrington; Shane Airey, Jack Lyons; Conor Bartley, Mark O’Mara, Keynan Knox, Tom Goggin, Alan Kennedy (capt), Conor Mitchell, Dan Walsh, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Shane Fenton, Mikey Doran, Alan Ross, John Foley, Conor Hayes, Luke Fitzgerald.

David Joyce's accuracy edged it for Clontarf. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DIVISION 1B

Ballymeena 16

Buccaneers 20

Ballymena scorers

Try: Jordan Foster

Con: Tim Small

Pens: Tim Small (3)

Buccaneers scorers

Tries: Shane Layden, Penalty try

Cons: Luke Carty, Pen try con

Pens: Luke Carty (2)

Ballymena: Rodger McBurney; Jordan Foster, Matthew Norris, Darrell Montgomery, Dean Reynolds; Tim Small, Michael Stronge; Nacho Cladera Crespo, Jonny Spence, Chris Cundell, David Whann, JJ McKee, Connor Smyth, Marcus Rea (capt), Clive Ross.

Replacements: Josh Bill, Andrew Ferguson, Stephen Mulholland, Connor White, Glenn Baillie.

Buccaneers: Callum Boland; Rory O’Connor, Shane Layden (capt), Kieran Joyce, Dean McMahon; Luke Carty, Frankie Hopkins; Conan O’Donnell, John Sutton, Conor Kenny, Ruairi Byrne, Joe Maksymiw, Torin Rensford, Evan Galvin, Simon Meagher.

Replacements: Liam Winnett, Rory Grenham, Owen Treacy, Graham Lynch, Mike Hanley.

City of Armagh 15

Banbridge 32

City of Armagh scorers

Tries: Neil Faloon, Robbie Whitten

Con: Cormac Fox

Pen: Cormac Fox

Banbridge scorers

Tries: Conor Field, Stuart Cromie, Robert Lyttle, Caleb Montgomery

Cons: Adam Doherty (2), Robert Lyttle

Pen: Adam Doherty, Robert Lyttle

City of Armagh: Ryan Purvis; Andrew Willis, Chris Colvin (capt), Jonny Pollock, Shea O’Brien; Cormax Fox, Harry Doyle; Paul Mullen, Andrew Smyth, Phillip Fletcher, Peter Starrett, Josh McKinley, James Hanna, Robbie Whitten, Neil Faloon.

Replacements: Eoin O’Hagan, Jonny Morton, James Morton, Evin Crummie, Chris Cousens.

Banbridge: Robert Lyttle; Conor Field, Andrew Morrison, James Hume, Adam Doherty; Josh Cromie, Neil Kilpatrick; Michael Cromie (capt), Peter Cromie, Stuart Cromie, Chris Allen, Alex Thompson, Caleb Montgomery, Ethan Harbinson, Stevie Irvine.

Replacements: Andrew Jackson, Corrie Barrett, Mike Bentley, Aaron Kennedy, Hugo Harbinson.

Malone 15

Ballynahinch 8

Malone scorers

Tries: Rory Campbell (2), Nathan Brown

Ballynahinch scorers:

Try: Ross Adair

Pen: Connor Phillips

Malone: Jack Owens; Andy Bryans, Josh Pentland, Nathan Brown, Rory Campbell; Callum Smuth, Graham Curtis; Peter Cooper, Adam McBurney, Ricky Greenwood, Michael Shiels, Jonathan Davis, Dave Cave, Ross Todd (capt), Joe Dunleavy.

Replacements: Dan Kerr, Ben Halliday, Josh Davidson, Connor Spence, Mark O’Connor.

Ballynahinch: Paddy Wright; Connor Phillips, Ross Adair, Robin Harte, Aaron Cairns (capt); Ryan Wilson, Rhys O’Donnell; Campbell Classon, Zack McCall, Tom O’Toole, John Donnan, Bradley Luney, Keith Dickson, Ollie Loughead, Conall Boomer.

Replacements: Claytan Milligan, Jonny Blair, Tom Martin, Richard Reaney, Hilton Gibbons.

Old Belvedere 18

Naas 20

Old Belvedere scorers

Tries: Jack Keating (2)

Con: Steve Crosbie

Pens: Steve Crosbie (2)

Naas scorers

Try: Andy Ellis

Pens: Peter Osborne (5)

Old Belvedere: Daniel Riordan; Jack Keating, Tom Molony, Steve Crosbie (capt), Peter Maher; Sean Cribbin, Paraic Cagney; James Bollard, Ed Rossiter, Roman Salanoa, Jack Kelly, Connor Owende, Karl Miller, Eoin O’Neill, Eoin Sweeney.

Replacements: John McKee, Adam Howard, Gerard Hill, Ben Carty, Fergus Flood.

Naas: Peter Osborne; Fionn Higgins, Andy Ellis, Johne Murphy, Fionn Carr; Peter Hastie, Richard Fahy; Jordan Duggan, Graham Reynolds, Adam Coyle, Paul Monahan, David Benn, Ryan Casey, Will O’Brien, Paulie Tolofua (capt).

Replacements: Cathal Duff, Conor Doyle, Ruadhan McDonnell, Pierce Dargan, Niall Delahunt.

St. Mary’s College 15

Old Wesley 41

St. Mary’s College Scorers

Tries: Padraig Dundon, Hugo Conway

Con: Paddy O’Driscoll

Pen: Paddy O’Driscoll

Old Wesley scorers

Tries: Ben Burns (2) Tom Kiersey, JJ O’Dea, James O’Donovan

Cons: Rory Stynes (5)

Pens: Rory Stynes (2)

St. Mary’s College: Dave Fanagan; Craig Kennedy, Myles Carey, Marcus O’Driscoll (capt), Ruairi Shields; Conor Dean, Paddy O’Driscoll; Tom O’Reilly, Richard Halpin, Michael McCormack, Liam Corcoran, Hugo Diepman, Daragh McDonnell, David Aspil, Mark Fallon.

Replacements: Stephen O’Brien, Padraig Dundon, Daniel Lyons, Cormac Foley, Hugo Conway, Niall McEniff, Tim MacMahon.

Old Wesley: Rory Stynes; Tommy O’Callaghan, David Poff, James O’Donovan, Paul Harte (capt); Tom Kiersey, Charlie O’Regan; Harry Noonan, Ben Burns, Cronan Gleeson, JJ O’Dea, Iain McGann, Darren Horan, Josh Pim, Paul Derham.

Replacements: Andrew McCrann, Ciaran McHugh, Conor Barry, Alan Jeffares, Craig Miller.

DIVISION 2A

Nenagh Ormond 38-17 Galwegians (New Ormond Park)

Blackrock College 19-59 Highfield (Stradbrook)

Navan 20-13 Cashel (Balreask Old)

Queen’s University 31-5 Dolphin (Dub Lane)

UL Bohemians 10-31 Old Crescent (University of Limerick) [played on Friday]

DIVISION 2B

Belfast Harlequins 12-22 Sligo (Deramore Park)

Dungannon 26-2 Rainey Old Boys (Stevenson Park)

Corinthians 41-31 Wanderers (Corinthian Park)

MU Barnhall 17-11 Greystones (Parsonstown)

Sunday’s Well 11-17 Skerries (Irish Independent Park)

DIVISION 2C

Ballina 39-10 City of Derry (Heffernan Park)

Midleton 13-10 Tullamore (Towns Park)

Omagh 25-18 Bangor (Thomas Mellon Playing Fields)

Malahide 26-17 Seapoint (Estuary Road) [played on Friday]

Thomond 22-17 Bruff (Liam Fitzgerald Park) [played on Friday]

