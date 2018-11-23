Limerick derby the highlight fixture of the All-Ireland League weekend

All-Ireland League, Division 1A:

(Saturday, 2.30pm kick off unless stated)

Lansdowne v Terenure College, Aviva Stadium back pitch, Friday 7.30pm

THE LANSDOWNE JUGGERNAUT was gathering some speed before the break in fixtures, with captain Eamonn Mills’ two-try salvo at Young Munster making it three wins on the trot.

Lansdowne head coach Mike Ruddock. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Last season they did the double over Terenure College who have lost all but one of their games so far.

Scott Deasy and Harry Brennan, who was away with the Ireland Sevens squad, are set to come back into the Lansdowne back-line tonight, with Greg McGrath and Joe O’Brien returning up front and the versatile Willie Earle reverting to the second row.

Terenure head coach James Blaney, whose side have been averaging just 12 points per match, said: “We’re a team in somewhat of a transition. Having said that, we’ve a lot of really good young talent coming up through the ranks and getting opportunities to play. The season has been a struggle so far but we’re hopeful of improving and getting more consistent results.”

Garryowen v Young Munster, Dooradoyle, Friday 8pm

Another big crowd is expected at Dooradoyle for the top flight’s second Limerick derby of the season.

Young Munster were well beaten by Shannon (23-10) in the first of them and will not want to give an inch to Garryowen, especially given their current positions in the table.

Garryowen have Liam Coombes in their ranks tonight. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Both sides have struggled for results in the last three rounds, suffering five defeats between them, but Garryowen are boosted tonight by the inclusion of the Munster academy’s Liam Coombes, who top-scored with 11 tries in Division 1A last season, and Ben Healy in the back-line. Captain Dean Moore also slots back into the second row.

It is hard to judge Young Munster given their up-and-down form, but they do have the division’s joint-top try scorer in Darragh O’Neill (4 tries) and second leading points scorer in out-half Clayton Stewart (46 points).

If the Cookies can win the set-piece battle, a much-needed victory looks likely here.

Dublin University v Shannon, College Park

Dublin University and Shannon have been two of the best teams to watch during the opening five rounds. Out-half James Fennelly, the division’s top scorer with 53 points, has marshalled a potent Trinity back-line which includes Jack Kelly, who is on Leinster’s bench tonight.

The absence too of Michael Silvester sees Liam Turner switch to fullback, while there are six personnel changes from the students’ 25-8 success at Terenure, including the additions of Giuseppe Coyne, Dan Sheehan and James McKeown in the pack.

Trinity's Liam Turner. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Shannon make the trip having won three of their last four games, topped off by a Conor Fitzgerald-inspired 31-20 bonus point victory over UCC.

Repeating that feat on the road will be tough but head coach Tom Hayes said: “We were in a good place after the first block of games and we want to launch ourselves into this next block as quickly as we can.”

UCC v Clontarf, The Mardyke

Home losses to Cork Constitution and Terenure by two and one points respectively were UCC’s most frustrating results of the opening block. The Cork students remain without a win but have been very competitive throughout their fixtures.

They will not be daunted by the sight of unbeaten leaders Clontarf who make their second trip of the campaign to Munster.

Former Munster scrum-half Angus Lloyd in action for Clontarf. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

A late Mick McGrath try saw them edge a thrilling contest at Shannon and they had 11 points to spare at home to UCD last time out.

Number eight Ryan Murphy’s return to full fitness is a big boost for UCC, who also bring in winger Adam O’Connor and forwards Cian Barry and Brian O’Mahony.

Two Munster-capped scrum-halves are set to clash with John Poland, who has already scored four of UCC’s tries this season, and Clontarf summer signing Angus Lloyd on duty.

UCD v Cork Constitution, Belfield Bowl

Following his side’s 17-6 reversal at the hands of Clontarf, UCD head coach Andy Skehan has made four changes with Rob Keenan and Stephen Murphy selected in the backline and Bobby Sheehan and Ben Murray starting at hooker and blindside flanker respectively.

The students have been difficult opponents for Cork Con at Belfield, with the Leesiders needing five tries to see them off last March (39-27) and UCD took the spoils, 17-3, when the sides met in the capital in January 2017. Centre Murphy was a try scorer that day.

UCD head coach Andy Skehan. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Constitution have kept up their canny knack of winning games without truly hitting top gear. They came from behind to beat Highfield 22-16 in last week’s Munster Senior Cup semi-final and should have too much grunt up front for the students tomorrow, especially with the lock pairing of Conor Kindregan and Brian Hayes in situ.

