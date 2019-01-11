Notts Forest on hunt for new manager for the 8th time in 3 years

NOTTINGHAM FOREST ARE on the hunt for a new manager after the club announced that Aitor Karanka had ‘asked to be released from his contract’.

The club revealed the news this morning that the Spaniard’s tenure, which began last January, has drawn to a close.

The full statement read:

“Aitor Karanka has asked to be released from his contract as the manager of Nottingham Forest Football Club.

“The club have agreed to this request and the terms of departure have been agreed. Both parties wish each other every success for the future.

“There will be no further comment from either party.

“Simon Ireland will take charge of first-team affairs until a new manager is appointed.”

Aitor Karanka has asked to be released from his contract as the manager of Nottingham Forest Football Club.#NFFC https://t.co/nZgRUmne2i — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 11, 2019 Source: Nottingham Forest FC /Twitter

The Championship side are currently seventh in the table, four points off a play-off spot, and face an away trip to Reading tomorrow. Karanka had been under pressure but saw his team defeat top of the table Leeds 4-2 on New Year’s Day with Ireland’s Daryl Murphy amongst the goalscorers.

Notts Forest are now on a familiar hunt for a manager.

It will be the eighth time in three years that they have been searching for a new boss with Dougie Freedman (February 2015), Paul Williams (March 2016), Philippe Montanier (June 2016), Gary Brazil (January 2017), Mark Warburton (March 2017), Brazil (December 2017) and Karanka (January 2018) all having taken charge.

The vacancy could see two Irish football figures with a strong attachment to the club both linked with the post. Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane both parted company with their roles with Ireland last November.

