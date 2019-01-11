This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 11 January, 2019
Notts Forest on hunt for new manager for the 8th time in 3 years

Aitor Karanka has left the club.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 11 Jan 2019, 9:21 AM
1 hour ago 2,438 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4434465
Aitor Karanka took over Notts Forest in January 2018.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Aitor Karanka took over Notts Forest in January 2018.
Aitor Karanka took over Notts Forest in January 2018.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

NOTTINGHAM FOREST ARE on the hunt for a new manager after the club announced that Aitor Karanka had ‘asked to be released from his contract’.

The club revealed the news this morning that the Spaniard’s tenure, which began last January, has drawn to a close.

The full statement read:

“Aitor Karanka has asked to be released from his contract as the manager of Nottingham Forest Football Club.

“The club have agreed to this request and the terms of departure have been agreed. Both parties wish each other every success for the future.

“There will be no further comment from either party.

“Simon Ireland will take charge of first-team affairs until a new manager is appointed.”

The Championship side are currently seventh in the table, four points off a play-off spot, and face an away trip to Reading tomorrow. Karanka had been under pressure but saw his team defeat top of the table Leeds 4-2 on New Year’s Day with Ireland’s Daryl Murphy amongst the goalscorers.

Notts Forest are now on a familiar hunt for a manager.

It will be the eighth time in three years that they have been searching for a new boss with Dougie Freedman (February 2015), Paul Williams (March 2016), Philippe Montanier (June 2016), Gary Brazil (January 2017), Mark Warburton (March 2017), Brazil (December 2017) and Karanka (January 2018) all having taken charge.

The vacancy could see two Irish football figures with a strong attachment to the club both linked with the post. Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane both parted company with their roles with Ireland last November.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

