Al Boum Photo leads home Mullins 1-2-3 in classy Savills Chase

AL BOUM PHOTO turned heads with an impressive win on his first outing of the season.

Back on the racecourse for the first time since April 2018, Willie Mullins’ seven-year-old was a six-length winner in a high-class renewal of the Savills Chase at Tramore.

Sent off the 2/1 favourite in the hands of Ruby Walsh, Al Boum Photo quickened up with two to jump in the 2m5f chase and then pulled clear after the last.

Total Recall (5/1) followed him home in second place, with Invitation Only (6/1) a further 16 lengths back to make it a 1-2-3 for Mullins.

Al Boum Photo was immediately cut to 16/1 generally for the Gold Cup in Cheltenham in March.

Picture perfect!



Al Boum Photo completes a Willie Mullins 1-2-3 with a ready win in the Listed Savills Chase @TramoreRaces



Results ➡ https://t.co/7iJOPsdIyZ pic.twitter.com/5HfyaqjoBh — Racing TV (@RacingTV) January 1, 2019

At Cheltenham, Lostintranslation (3/1) and Robbie Power took the big New Year’s Day prize — the Grade 2 Dipper Novices’ Chase.

Colin Tizzard’s charge finished strongest to reel in Defi du Seuil (5/2 2fav) after the last and win by a length and a quarter, with Black Op (3/1) a further six lengths back in third.

Nicky Henderson’s On The Blind Side, sent off the 9/4 favourite, never looked right and trotted up a distant fourth.

Defi Du Seuil trades at 1.01 in-running but Lostintranslation refuses to give up as he rallies in an exciting Betbright Dipper Novices' Chase @CheltenhamRaces



Results ➡ https://t.co/7iJOPsdIyZ pic.twitter.com/R5tO7nEHbw — Racing TV (@RacingTV) January 1, 2019

