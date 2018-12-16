This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'If Conor wants a rematch against Khabib, he’s gotta go through me first', says Iaquinta

Lightweight Al Iaquinta secured a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Lee in Milwaukee last night.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 16 Dec 2018, 10:20 AM
1 hour ago 2,811 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4398353

AL IAQUINTA NAMECHEKED Conor McGregor as a potential next opponent after overcoming Kevin Lee in a unanimous decision victory at UFC on Fox 31 on Saturday night.

The lightweight bout saw the 31-year-old rally after an impressive opening start from Lee, with the judges scoring the fight 48-47, 48-47 and a 49-46 in the New Yorker’s favour in Milwaukee.

Dugkw75UwAACfeM Iaquinta and Lee in action at UFC on Fox 31 on Saturday night. Source: UFC Twitter

Iaquinta took advantage of Lee expending much energy in the opening pair of rounds locking his opponent and landing successive elbows, “Raging Al” prevailing with a late flurry of punches in the final 10 minutes to deliver the biggest win of his career to date.

Saturday saw him make a successful return following a decision defeat to  Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223, extending his record to 14-1-1.

“With the right preparation, the right fight, I could beat anyone in this division,” Iaquinta said speaking afterwards last night.

When asked about his next bout, he called out McGregor, with Iaquinta insisting that in order to have another chance to meet Nurmagomedov the Dubliner would need to overcome him first.

Source: UFC - Ultimate Fighting Championship/YouTube

“If Conor wants a rematch against Khabib, he’s gotta go through me first,” said Iaquinta. “He tapped out.”

Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor in October, with the reigning undisputed UFC Lightweight Champion congratulating Iaquinta after his impressive win against Lee.

“I know how strong you are, that’s why I was waiting for your fight,” the Russian tweeted.

