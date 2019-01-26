This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 26 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's Browne bags 10th Preston goal of the season while O'Neill earns first win as Forest boss

Meanwhile, Leeds extended their advantage at the top of the Championship after rallying to defeat Rotherham.

By AFP Saturday 26 Jan 2019, 6:39 PM
1 hour ago 2,353 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4461440
Alan Browne was on target again for Preston this weekend.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Alan Browne was on target again for Preston this weekend.
Alan Browne was on target again for Preston this weekend.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRISH MIDFIELDER ALAN Browne continued his fine form in front of goal by scoring his 10th goal of the season for Preston North End this weekend.

Browne opened the scoring for his side after 20 minutes against Stoke City, firing a shot home from the edge of the box to put Preston ahead before the half-time break.

Brad Potts secured the victory for Alex Neil’s charges with 10 minutes of normal time remaining in the second half, slotting the ball home after a cool finish.

Preston withstood huge pressure from Stoke to prevent a goal throughout the tie with goalkeeper Declan Rudd making two important saves, including a stoppage time penalty.

The result sees Preston climb up to 16th place on the Championship table.

Meanwhile, Martin O’Neill claimed his first win as Nottingham Forest manager after they saw off struggling Wigan 3-1.

Joe Lolley, Matty Cash and Adlene Guedioura were all on target for the former Republic of Ireland boss.

Lolley opened the scoring in the 19th minute and, although that was cancelled out by Josh Windass just after the half hour.

Cash then restored Forest’s lead just after the resumption of play.

Guedioura doubled Forest’s advantage after 80 minutes before Latics substitute Joe Garner saw his late penalty saved by goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon.

Nottingham Forest v Wigan Athletic - Sky Bet Championship - The City Ground Martin O'Neill looks on during Nottingham Forest's victory over Wigan. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Mateusz Klich bagged a second-half double as Leeds came from behind to beat Rotherham 2-1 and extend their lead at the top of the Championship to three points.

Amid the furore caused by Marcelo Bielsa’s revelation he had spied on each of his Championship opponents training sessions this season, Leeds’ promotion push had stumbled of late with three defeats in their previous four outings.

Another bad day seemed set to follow when they fell behind to Semi Ajayi’s thunderbolt from 25 yards out after 28 minutes.

However, Klich struck early and late in the second period for his first goals since October.

In a further boost to Leeds’ challenge to return to the Premier League after a 15-year absence, their closest challengers Norwich and Sheffield United played out a 2-2 draw at Carrow Road.

Norwich went ahead after 11 minutes when Onel Hernandez calmly finished between the legs of visiting goalkeeper Dean Henderson, but the Blades drew level on the stroke of half-time through Billy Sharp’s penalty after Enda Stevens was fouled in the area.

Teemu Pukki restored the Canaries’ lead when he flicked beyond Henderson before the hour, but Sharp bagged his 19th of the season when he headed home in the 79th minute.

Blackburn leapfrogged Hull and moved to within three points of the top six after a comprehensive 3-0 victory at Ewood Park.

Aston Villa are just a point behind Blackburn after the on-form Tammy Abraham’s double helped them overcome rock-bottom Ipswich 2-1.

Abraham opened the scoring after just six minutes and then doubled their lead from the penalty spot just after the hour following Alan Judge’s foul on John McGinn.

Freddie Sears struck after 76 minutes to set up a grandstand finish but Villa held on.

© AFP, 2019

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ARSENAL
    As it happened: Arsenal vs Man United, FA Cup fourth round
    As it happened: Arsenal vs Man United, FA Cup fourth round
    'I can still hear the shouts - they couldn't believe it': 90s nostalgia at its best for the game that had everything
    'Ozil is a wasted talent,' claims former Arsenal favourite
    FOOTBALL
    Dortmund score three goals in seven minutes to go nine points clear in Bundesliga
    Dortmund score three goals in seven minutes to go nine points clear in Bundesliga
    Kevin Long nets own goal as Man City hit Burnley for five in FA Cup hammering
    'It is very risky to criticise your players in public' - Chelsea legend warns Sarri
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Neymar faces race to be fit in time for Man United Champions League clash
    Neymar faces race to be fit in time for Man United Champions League clash
    'I told him in training: Listen, you're going to score' - Lukaku says he predicted Sanchez FA Cup heroics
    Solskjaer satisfaction with classic Man United counter-attacking display against Gunners

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie