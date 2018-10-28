Kildare add highly-rated head coach from Galway to Cian O'Neill's management setup

KILDARE HAVE ADDED highly-regarded coach Alan Flynn to their backroom staff for the 2019 season.

Flynn, who managed Galway U21s to All-Ireland success in 2013, will join Tom Cribbin and Karl O’ Dwyer in Cian O’Neill’s setup in the role of head coach.

The 39-year-old was also part of the Galway U21 coaching panel for their 2011 All-Ireland success, and has spent the last two years as head coach of the Clare senior footballers.

In 2005, aged 26, he coached Galway club Caherlistrane to win the Galway Intermediate and Connacht championship, steering them to Croke Park the following spring.

The Tuam man is currently operations manager of Legacy Performance Gym in his hometown.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“I am delighted to have Alan join the senior football management team,” said Kildare manager Cian O’Neill in a statement.

“He is a top-class coach with vast experience at all levels within the game — club, colleges, county underage and county senior — and I am sure that his impact on the training pitch will be evident immediately.

“It is a very exciting time for Kildare football following our own journey to the Super 8’s this year and the phenomenal achievement of the U20s players and management in winning the All Ireland, so it is our collective responsibility as a management team to ensure that we honour this progress and continue to coach to the highest standards, provide the high-performance environment that will allow these Kildare players to reach their maximum potential when it matters most (on the field of battle) and ultimately build for a better future for Kildare football.”

