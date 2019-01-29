This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Ireland players Quinlan and Quinn to sit on new commercial board for Tipperary GAA

An event to celebrate Tipperary hurling will be held at the Mansion House in Dublin on 10 April.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 6:43 PM
The rugby and soccer players are getting involved in Tipperary GAA.
Image: INPHO

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONALS Alan Quinlan and Niall Quinn will both be part of a new commercial board set up by Tipperary GAA to help fundraise for the county’s senior hurling side.

Ex-Munster and Ireland rugby player Quinlan is a native of Tipperary town while Quinn, who won 92 caps for the Irish soccer team, has a strong GAA background. He lined out in the 1983 All-Ireland minor hurling final and has a major affinity with Tipperary where his parents originated from.

The newly-established commercial board is set to support the ongoing fundraising efforts of the county board and will be chaired by Declan Kelly, the chairman and CEO of the county’s new sponsors Teneo.

One of the main tasks of the board is described as ‘a fundraising effort to secure the funds needed to support the ongoing strategic development of the Tipperary senior hurling team under Liam Sheedy’s management’.

Sheedy has began a second spell in charge and claimed an opening league success over Clare last Saturday night before they face Limerick this weekend at the Gaelic Grounds.

A celebration of Tipperary hurling is set to be organised in the Mansion House in Dublin on 10 April to reflect on the county’s 27 All-Ireland senior hurling title wins and honoured the eight living captains from those successful sides.

The commercial board will initially consist of the following people:

  • Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Teneo (Chairperson)
  • Brendan Murphy, Vice Chairman of Teneo Ireland
  • Louis Fitzgerald, Owner of the Louis Fitzgerald Grou
  • Alan Quinlan, Sports Commentator & Former Professional Rugby Player
  • Declan O’Rourke, General Manager of AIG Ireland
  • John Tierney, Chairman of the Corporate Sub Committee of Tipperary Supporters Club
  • Mick O’Keeffe, CEO of Teneo Ireland
  • Niall Quinn, Businessman and former Professional Footballer
  • Michael Madden, Chairman of Teneo Capital Advisory
  • Simon Scroope, Head of AIB Corporate Banking

