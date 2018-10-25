Kaino appeal thrown out as EPCR go back and forth with Saracens centre Lozowski

TOULOUSE DUO JEROME Kaino and Lucas Pointud have had their appeals against suspension dismissed today.

The former All Black back row and the French prop were hit with five and four-week bans respectively following the Heineken Champions Cup opening round win away to Bath.

Both players had their appeal against the original decision heard in Paris today and the finding of foul play was reviewed by an independent disciplinary committee consisting of Frank Hadden (Scotland), Martyn Wood (England) and chair Kathrine Mackie (Scotland).

In the case of both men’s appeals against suspension under Law 9.12, the panel “was not satisfied that the decision taken at the initial Disciplinary Hearing had been in error and decided to dismiss the appeal.”

Pointud remains suspended until 26 November with Kaino free to play a week later on 3 December.

Elsewhere in the corridors of rugby judicial process, organising body EPCR is engaged in a back-and-forth appeals process with Saracens’ Alex Lozowski.

Lozowski runs out at Scotstoun to face Glasgow. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The centre was cited for two offences after the round one win away to Glasgow Warriors – dangerous play in a ruck (Law 9.20) and dangerous tackling (9.13).

Last week, the 25-year-old was found guilty of the dangerous rucking offence and banned by an independent disciplinary committee for two weeks – a suspension which was later tweaked to cover England’s opening November Test. Today, Lozowski lodged an appeal against that two-week ban.

Meanwhile, the EPCR has also exercised their right of appeal against the panel’s decision to not punish the Saracens back for the dangerous tackling offence.

Both appeals will be heard in London tomorrow by an independent committee chaired by Simon Thomas (Wales) with Philippe Cavalleros (France) and Rod McKenzie (Scotland).

