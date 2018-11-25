'The International break has caused us a real issue. Callum has done so much'

PRESTON BOSS ALEX Neil has said the international break was partially to blame after Callum Robinson picked up an injury in his side’s 4-1 win over Blackburn on Saturday.

The Ireland striker recently started for his country against Northern Ireland and came off the bench against Denmark, and Neil suggested the resulting pressure contributed to the hamstring injury he picked up.

The former Norwich boss added that he was unsure how long the 23-year-old would be out for.

“The International break has caused us a real issue,” he told reporters. “Callum has done so much over the break when the rest of the team are resting and that causes an issue.

He’s been a real key player for us so I’m hoping it’s not too serious. It’s only just happened. We’ll need to scan it and have a look it.”

It another blow for the Lilywhites, who have already lost another Irish attacker, Sean Maguire, for the remainder of the year due to injury.

Nevertheless, it has been an excellent few weeks for Preston in terms of results. Following a dismal start to the season, they have gone eight games unbeaten, including yesterday’s victory, which saw them go up to 16th in the table.

Before coming off, Robinson scored, as did fellow Irish international Alan Browne.

There was good news elsewhere for Ireland’s Alan Judge, who scored his first Championship goal in almost three years, though it could not prevent his Brentford side losing 2-1 to Middlesbrough.

