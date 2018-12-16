This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 16 December, 2018
Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne

The promising 22-year-old has spent time with St Patrick’s Athletic and Glentoran since returning to Ireland.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 16 Dec 2018, 2:34 PM
25 minutes ago 696 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4398605
The Blanchardstown-born player joined Liverpool in 2011 and left in 2016.
Image: EMPICS Sport
The Blanchardstown-born player joined Liverpool in 2011 and left in 2016.
The Blanchardstown-born player joined Liverpool in 2011 and left in 2016.
Image: EMPICS Sport

SHELBOURNE HAVE AGREED a deal to sign former Liverpool midfielder Alex O’Hanlon, as the First Division side continue to assemble a promising squad for a big promotion push in 2019.

The Blanchardstown-born player moved to Anfield in 2011 having flourished with St Kevin’s Boys at a young age. He would spend five years on Merseyside, before returning to Ireland in the summer of 2016.

The midfielder, who has been capped for Ireland from U15 to U21 level, recently spent one season each with St Patrick’s Athletic in the League of Ireland and Glentoran in the Northern Ireland Danske Bank Irish Premiership.

New Shels manager Ian Morris has made a number of significant signings since the 31-year-old was appointed to succeed Owen Heary at the start of November.

O’Hanlon joins Conan Byrne and Bohemians duo Oscar Brennan and Dan Byrne as the latest additions to The Reds’ squad, with the 13-time League of Ireland champions seeking to return to the top flight for the first time since 2013. 

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

