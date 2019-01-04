Ireland international Alex Pearce completes loan move to Millwall

Alex Pearce has had limited playing time under Frank Lampard and only featured once this season for Derby.

MILLWALL HAVE ANNOUNCED Republic of Ireland international Alex Pearce as their first signing of the January transfer window, as he makes the loan move from Derby County.

The 30-year-old central defender, who has nine caps for Ireland, will join Millwall until the end of the season.

“I’m really pleased to be here,” Pearce told the Millwall website. “As soon as I heard about the interest from Millwall, I was excited about coming here and hopefully I can help the team climb up the League.”

Also speaking to the club’s website, manager Neil Harris said that Pearce will bring leadership to the team.

“We’ve lacked a little bit of leadership at times in games where we’ve let late goals in or conceded too many goals, and we’ve needed that presence in there at the back. “I just feel that Pearcey brings us a voice and leadership in training, and that’s not forgetting what a good career he’s had so far at this level.”

Pearce spent a number of years with Reading, playing over 200 times for the club. He helped them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2012 and won the club’s Player of the Season award in the process.

He was last called into the Irish squad for their international friendlies with Celtic, France and the USA last year, but didn’t feature in any of the games.

Pearce last joined up with the Ireland squad in the summer. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Pearce could be free to make his Millwall debut this Sunday, subject to FA clearance, as they face Hull City in the FA Cup.

