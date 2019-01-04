This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 4 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland international Alex Pearce completes loan move to Millwall

Pearce will be loaned out by Derby County until the end of the season.

By Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh Friday 4 Jan 2019, 3:25 PM
36 minutes ago 501 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4424039
Alex Pearce has had limited playing time under Frank Lampard and only featured once this season for Derby.
Image: Nigel French
Alex Pearce has had limited playing time under Frank Lampard and only featured once this season for Derby.
Alex Pearce has had limited playing time under Frank Lampard and only featured once this season for Derby.
Image: Nigel French

MILLWALL HAVE ANNOUNCED Republic of Ireland international Alex Pearce as their first signing of the January transfer window, as he makes the loan move from Derby County.

The 30-year-old central defender, who has nine caps for Ireland, will join Millwall until the end of the season. 

“I’m really pleased to be here,” Pearce told the Millwall website.

“As soon as I heard about the interest from Millwall, I was excited about coming here and hopefully I can help the team climb up the League.”

Also speaking to the club’s website, manager Neil Harris said that Pearce will bring leadership to the team.

“We’ve lacked a little bit of leadership at times in games where we’ve let late goals in or conceded too many goals, and we’ve needed that presence in there at the back.

“I just feel that Pearcey brings us a voice and leadership in training, and that’s not forgetting what a good career he’s had so far at this level.”

Pearce spent a number of years with Reading, playing over 200 times for the club. He helped them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2012 and won the club’s Player of the Season award in the process.

He was last called into the Irish squad for their international friendlies with Celtic, France and the USA last year, but didn’t feature in any of the games. 

Alex Pearce Pearce last joined up with the Ireland squad in the summer. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Pearce could be free to make his Millwall debut this Sunday, subject to FA clearance, as they face Hull City in the FA Cup.

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne preview the weekend’s action:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh
@eoinluc
eoinluc@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Dejan Lovren was Liverpool's weakest link against City, says Phil Babb
    Dejan Lovren was Liverpool's weakest link against City, says Phil Babb
    Ireland international Alex Pearce completes loan move to Millwall
    Eriksen future could be out of Tottenham's hands – Pochettino
    LEINSTER
    Depth the focus for Cullen as Frawley handed starting opportunity
    Depth the focus for Cullen as Frawley handed starting opportunity
    Kearney returns to captain Leinster as Cullen rotates for visit of Ulster
    Huge demand as Leinster's Champions Cup showdown with Toulouse sells out
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Spurs trigger 12-month extension to Belgian defender's contract and tie him down until 2020
    Spurs trigger 12-month extension to Belgian defender's contract and tie him down until 2020
    'Liverpool need to take their medicine and relax' - Carragher unfazed by Man City defeat
    'How is that not a red card?' Kompany tackle on Salah the only complaint for Klopp
    MANCHESTER CITY
    Sane settles compelling top-of-the-table clash to cut Liverpool's lead to four
    Sane settles compelling top-of-the-table clash to cut Liverpool's lead to four
    As it happened: Manchester City v Liverpool, Premier League
    Southampton striker Austin charged by FA over 'abusive gesture' during Man City defeat

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie