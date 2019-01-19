Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold tied down as he signs new long-term deal

LIVERPOOL DEFENDER TRENT Alexander-Arnold has signed a new long-term contract, the club has confirmed.

The 20-year-old joined the Reds at the age of six, working his way through the academy to graduate, and has now committed his future to his boyhood club — reportedly until 2024.

Alexander-Arnold made his senior debut in October 2016 and has progressed rapidly since then, establishing himself as regular in Jurgen Klopp’s team.

In his 67 appearances to date, he has scored four times. The youngster is also a senior international with England, and represented his country at the 2018 World Cup.

“I’m ecstatic and really proud,” Alexander-Arnold told Liverpoolfc.com after putting pen to paper and agreeing new terms. “I feel privileged to have the support and the trust the club has in me to offer me a new deal.

“There was no doubt in my mind to sign and extend the years I have with the club. Hopefully we can achieve a lot of success in those years.

“As soon as they offered the contract, there was no hesitation whatsoever. The thing that made it easiest for me was having the people around me to make sure I was able to focus on football as much as possible and get the deal done as soon as possible. That is down to my brother especially, my manager, who took that role and allowed me to focus on football and not get distracted, which is the main thing.

"I’m ecstatic and really proud" ❤️@trentaa98 has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds...https://t.co/ZU7lsKR7r2 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 19, 2019

“The last 18 months especially have been very special. Hopefully the next 18 months and even further on than that will be even more special.”

He’s the latest to pledge his future to the Anfield outfit with Andy Robertson signing a new deal earlier this week while Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Joe Gomez have all been tied down over the past few months.

Alexander-Arnold is facing three to four weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury so this news comes as a boost amidst some defensive woes as Nathaniel Clyne recently left the club on loan.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: