'False!' - Alexis Sanchez denies claims that he bet on United sacking Mourinho

ALEXIS SANCHEZ HAS angrily denied a newspaper report that he bet Manchester United would sack manager Jose Mourinho.

The Sun claimed the former Arsenal forward sent a message to a players’ WhatsApp group to suggest he had won a wager with team-mate Marcos Rojo over Mourinho’s future at the club.

The report emerged just three days after Mourinho was relieved as United boss and replaced by interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, Sanchez, who has missed United’s last six games due to a hamstring injury, insists the story is not true and he is grateful for Mourinho for bringing him to the club in January.

“This is FALSE!!!. Jose gave me the chance to play for the best team in the world and I only have gratitude for him,” Sanchez wrote on Twitter.

“We are a truly United team. We are MANCHESTER UNITED. Respect. I can’t wait to help the team. Good luck tomorrow family!”

This is FALSE!!!. José gave me the chance to play for the best team in the world and I only have gratitude for him. We are a truly United team. We are MANCHESTER UNITED. Respect. I can't wait to help the team !. Good luck tomorrow family! pic.twitter.com/9uhXqd5iEU — Alexis Sánchez (@Alexis_Sanchez) December 21, 2018

Sanchez has only managed one goal in 12 appearances in all competitions this season and struggled to keep his place in the starting line-up in Mourinho’s final few weeks in charge.

United face Cardiff City on Saturday in Solskjaer’s first match in charge.

