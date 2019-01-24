Sanchez set to feature against Arsenal on anniversary of uninspiring first year at Man United

The Chilean will play some part on Friday night, according to his manager.

A YEAR ON since moving from Arsenal to Manchester United, Alexis Sanchez has largely been a spectator for the Red Devils’ revival under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Sanchez returns to the Emirates for the first time tomorrow in the FA Cup fourth round as Solskjaer targets an eighth straight win since replacing the sacked Jose Mourinho.

However, Sanchez has had little impact on United’s upturn in recent weeks with Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford the key players flourishing since Solskjaer released the shackles imposed by Mourinho’s more conservative approach.

Both form and fitness have deserted the Chilean since he bagged reportedly the most lucrative contract in Premier League history last January in a swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan head to Arsenal.

Sanchez scored 80 goals in 166 games for the Gunners, but has managed just four in 32 appearances over the past year for United.

Mourinho staunchly defended Sanchez during his first six months at Old Trafford, but even the Portuguese’s patience ran out after a string of poor performances this season.

Hamstring and thigh injuries have hampered his attempts to get back into the side under Solskjaer, but the Norwegian has found a winning formula in the understanding formed between Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.

Sanchez has started just once, in the previous round of the FA Cup against Reading, since the change in management.

Solskjaer has insisted he will get the chance to impress, but as part of his intention to rotate his front line with United still involved in three competitions.

“There are the three who play the most but then you’ve got Romelu [Lukaku], you’ve got Juan [Mata], you’ve got Alexis, so I’ve got a front six I can rotate with,” said Solskjaer.

“I used to be one of four strikers when we played with two. Now we have six forwards and we play with three most of the time.

“We’ll be okay to be able to rotate and there’s enough games and playing time.”

Confirming that the Sanchez will play against his former side, Solskjaer added:

He’ll be involved. I think he’ll love it if the crowd turn against him. As a player, pride kicks in and you think: ‘I’ll show all of you’.

“He’s been fantastic in training, his attitude has been spot on so hopefully he’ll enjoy the game.”

A bit part role is not what United had in mind when they presented Sanchez to much fanfare 12 months ago having beaten rivals Manchester City to his signature.

Arsenal have also suffered the after-effects of the deal that took Sanchez to United.

Ozil is out of favour too. Source: Gareth Fuller

Like Sanchez, Mesut Ozil was entering the final six months of his contract at the Emirates a year ago.

Desperate to not lose two of their marquee players on the cheap, Arsenal handed the German a new three-and-a-half year deal worth a reported £350,000 a week.

Yet, Ozil has also increasingly found himself on the bench or even dropped from Arsenal boss Unai Emery’s squad in recent weeks with the Spaniard preferring the more energetic approach of Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi and Aaron Ramsey in midfield.

Ozil’s new deal has also financially hamstrung Emery’s attempts to impose his own stamp on Arsenal after 22 years under Arsene Wenger.

The former Paris Saint-Germain coach admitted earlier this month the club cannot afford to make signings on a permanent basis this month, while Ramsey is set to join Juventus on a free transfer after contract negotiations with the Welsh international broke down.

As team-mates Sanchez and Ozil were the star attractions of an Arsenal side that won the FA Cup in 2015 and 2017.

Come Friday there are likely to be relegated to a side show on the substitutes bench with both clubs left to regret the massive salaries they signed up to a year ago.

