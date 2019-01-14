This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
19-year-old former Bohemians striker impresses with two goals on trial with Leicester City

Ali Reghba boosted his chances of securing a contract with Leicester City with a brace against Swansea.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 14 Jan 2019, 9:57 PM
The striker won the U19 double with Bohemians last year.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IRELAND U19 INTERNATIONAL Ali Reghba made another big impression with Leicester City on Monday night, with the former Bohemians striker netting a double during an U23 development game against Swansea City.

Reghba is currently trying to secure a contract with the Foxes and has been on trial with the Premier League side for the past number of weeks, having left the League of Ireland club at the end of last season.

The forward won the U19 SSE Airtricity League and Enda McGuill Cup double with Bohemians last season, while also scoring two goals on his senior debut against rivals St Patrick’s Athletic in September.

ezgif.com-video-to-gif Reghba intercepts from tip-off before finishing low into the bottom corner.

Reghba was born in Germany to an Irish mother and an Algerian father and began his career with Shelbourne before moving to Dalymount Park.

Despite Regha’s Bohemians contract running out at the end of 2018, the Gypsies will receive compensation should he secure a contract at the King Power Stadium due to the fact that he is under the age of 23.

The player was name-checked by new Ireland U21 manager Stephen Kenny, who will take over as senior manager in 2020, as having a promising future ahead of him.

He was invited to train with Leicester’s senior team at the start of December, with the Leicester Mercury reporting that manager Claude Puel was impressed with the teenager.

