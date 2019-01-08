This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 8 January, 2019
Eighteen-year-old Bohemians striker plays trial match for Leicester City

Ali Reghba featured for the Premier League club’s U23 side last night in their 1-0 victory against Everton.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 8 Jan 2019, 11:30 AM
Ali Reghba celebrates after the game Ali Reghba celebrates after scoring for Bohemians against St Patrick's Athletic in September. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U19 international striker Ali Reghba is bidding to seal a move to Leicester City.

Reghba is currently on trial at the English Premier League club, having recently attracted interest from the likes of Middlesbrough, Brentford and Leeds United.

The ex-Shelbourne youngster was a key member of the Bohemians side that won the U19 double in 2018. He scored the only goal of the SSE Airtricity League final against Shamrock Rovers, as well as a brace in the 2-1 victory over St Patrick’s Athletic in the Enda McGuill Cup decider.

Reghba, who turns 19 next week, also made a significant impact on his first-team debut for the Gypsies, scoring twice in a 3-1 Premier Division win away to St Pat’s in September.

Last night, he started in a wide role as part of a front three as Leicester City’s U23 side recorded a 1-0 win against Everton. Reghba, who was substituted on the hour-mark, almost created a second goal via some excellent work down the right-hand side.

Jan 08, 2019 10:57 Source: Twitter.com/LCFC

Born in Germany to an Irish mother and an Algerian father, Reghba moved to Ireland at the age of six. He recently helped the Irish U19s to reach the elite qualifying stage for this year’s European Championship by seeing off the Netherlands, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Faroe Islands.

Reghba has been invited to train alongside Leicester’s first-team, with the Leicester Mercury reporting last month that manager Claude Puel was impressed.

Although he’s no longer under contract at Bohemians, the Dalymount Park club will be entitled to compensation if Reghba completes a transfer as he is still under the age of 23.

New Ireland U21 — and impending senior — manager Stephen Kenny recently name-checked Reghba as a player with a potentially bright future.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

