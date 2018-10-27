This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 27 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brilliant Barrett steers ruthless All Blacks to Bledisloe Cup whitewash

New Zealand out-half Beauden Barrett scored his sixth try in three Tests against Australia this year.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Oct 2018, 10:04 AM
2 hours ago 7,361 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/4309018
Beauden Barrett scores New Zealand's third try in Yokohama.
Beauden Barrett scores New Zealand's third try in Yokohama.
Beauden Barrett scores New Zealand's third try in Yokohama.

BEAUDEN BARRETT TORMENTED wounded Australia yet again as ruthless New Zealand completed a Bledisloe Cup whitewash with a 37-20 victory in Yokohama.

Barrett scored four tries in the second Test at Eden Park, a week after crossing in the first back in August, and the reigning World Player of the Year added one of five tries for the clinical All Blacks at Nissan Stadium.

The world champions ran away with it after going in at the break with a 17-10 lead following tries from Liam Squire and Kieran Read, Sefa Naivalu scoring Australia’s opening try in his first Test since last June just before the interval.

New Zealand overpowered their trans-Tasman rivals in the second half, Barrett scoring an excellent try before Ben Smith and the prolific Rieko Ioane rubbed salt into the wounds by going over either side of an Israel Folau score.

Barrett also showed his class with the boot, finishing with a tally of 17 points as the Rugby Championship winners started their tour with an emphatic win to heap more misery on under-pressure Australia head coach Michael Cheika.

New Zealand finished strongly yet again after a dramatic late win over South Africa last time out, Smith and Ioane scoring with Tolu Latu in the sin bin for lashing out at Codie Taylor 13 minutes from time. 

Source: All Blacks/YouTube

The Wallabies came out firing on all cylinders and almost had a try inside two minutes when Dane Haylett-Petty stretched out but was unable to touch down in the corner.

New Zealand got a grip on the contest and hit the front in clinical fashion, Squire taking an inviting pass from Sonny Bill Williams — playing his 50th Test — to burst through and dot down, with Barrett adding the extras.

Kurtley Beale and Barrett traded penalties, then skipper Read threw a dummy and crashed over as New Zealand caught Australia out by going on the short side from a scrum.

Barrett converted expertly from wide on the left three minutes before the break, but he was unable to stop Cheika’s men from hitting back with their first try prior to the interval.

The powerful Naivalu ploughed through the All Blacks out-half in the left corner to mark his recall with a score and Bernard Foley reduced the deficit to 17-10 with an excellent conversion.

Foley was on target again with a more straightforward kick from the tee early in the second half after Rob Simmons proved unable to ground the ball over the line, but Barrett added another three points and opened up more breathing space with an outstanding try.

The alert number 10 fed the onrushing Ioane and showed a sharp turn of foot to race 50 metres for a superb score after taking a return pass from the flyer on the outside.

Barrett converted his own try and Smith was gifted a five-pointer when he caught a loose pass from Folau and raced away to apply the finish after replacement Latu was yellow-carded for retaliating.

Folau made amends to an extent with a classy finish, but Ioane had the final say, the lethal wing scoring his 11th try of the year after being set up by an audacious through-the-legs pass from Barrett.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Eriksson returns to international management for the first time since 2010 World Cup
    Eriksson returns to international management for the first time since 2010 World Cup
    'You lose against Juventus and they have 70% possession... Could you imagine that with Ferguson?'
    Aston Villa suffer second straight defeat as QPR continue resurgence under Steve McClaren
    IRELAND
    'Keith Earls would've been a massive inspiration coming from a similar area to me'
    'Keith Earls would've been a massive inspiration coming from a similar area to me'
    Jordan Larmour nominated for World Rugby award after outstanding year for club and country
    Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Spurs to play remaining 2018 home games at Wembley Stadium
    Spurs to play remaining 2018 home games at Wembley Stadium
    Is Mauricio Pochettino doing the best job of all the Premier League managers?
    Jose Mourinho fears David de Gea will reject new Manchester United deal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie