This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 16 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How the All Blacks' haka is the ultimate 'ON' switch

The pre-match Māori dance is the perfect way to fire up the central nervous system.

By Orla Magorrian Friday 16 Nov 2018, 3:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,829 Views 14 Comments
https://the42.ie/4344114

MANY RUGBY FANS would say that the All Blacks have always had the edge over their opponents because of the calibre of players in their team. 

However, their advantage starts even before the first whistle is blown.

Why? The haka – or in the world of neurophysiology, the ultimate ‘ON’ switch for the central nervous system (CNS). 

New Zealand All Blacks Haka The All Blacks perform the haka. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The haka is a ceremonial Māori dance that would have historically been performed prior to battles but has been a regular sight on the rugby pitch through the All Blacks since the early 1900s.

Looking at the haka from a purely physical point of view, it involves loud shouting and rhythmic ‘punching’ of the four limbs and torso for approximately one minute.

The shouting/chanting during the haka requires forced expiration of air from the lungs. This means the following inhalation is deeper, resulting in greater oxygen intake. 

That, in turn, means more oxygen is in the bloodstream and the maximal delivery of that oxygen to the cell mitochondria, which are essentially the cells’ fuel tanks. 

And this is what the CNS loves, ensuring that every cell in the body is able to do its job so the brain doesn’t have to think of them.

Ireland team face the Haka in a shape of eight in memory of Anthony Foley of Munster Source: INPHO/Billy Stickland

For the next 80 minutes of the rugby game that flows, the CNS can then get on with what is demanded of it: increase the speed of nerve activity along motor/sensory nerves, increase nerve function – especially cranial nerves involved in vision, hearing and balance, and enhanced decision making.

These are all important for the chaos of pitch sports.

And banging the limbs? This stimulates the myofascial slings – the band of soft tissue that diagonally crosses the torso allowing for better force transmission/absorption within the skeleton.

This all occurs while the All Blacks’ opponents stand and watch.

So are other rugby teams suddenly going to unearth ancient war-cries to use in the same way? Not quite. 

Activation techniques are being utilised by some athletes in certain sports.

The New Zealand team perform the haka Ireland will face the haka tomorrow. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

At this year’s Champions League final, Gareth Bale stood on the sideline rubbing various CNS ‘hack’ points on his rib cage in order to stimulate better diaphragm function for the aforementioned increased oxygen benefit. We all know what the goal was like that he went onto score.

You might recall seeing 100m sprinters punching their butt at the race start line, stimulating their myofascial slings – another ‘ON’ switch.

In the world of professional sports, where marginal gains are so integral, CNS hacks are the next sphere to be harnessed.

Being ready is good. Being ready and ‘ON’ is better.

Orla Magorrian holds an M.Sc in Sports Medicine, is a member of the Irish Society of Chartered Physiotherapists, a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, and BeActivated practitioner.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Magorrian  / MISCP M.Sc Sports Med CSCS and BeActivated practitioner.

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Locks and LOLs for record-breaking New Zealand stalwarts
    Locks and LOLs for record-breaking New Zealand stalwarts
    Scars of 2016 remain for Schmidt as he prepares for 'spiky and physical' All Blacks clash
    'I know he can’t wait to get out there and have a shot at these guys'
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'I didn't think when I left Derry six months ago that I'd be here right now'
    Simon Coveney hits out at 'idiots' who booed God Save the Queen at Northern Ireland match
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    Brilliant Randolph ensures Ireland avoid Dublin defeat to the North
    As it happened: Ireland vs Northern Ireland, International friendly
    IRELAND
    Jimmy Dunne and Manchester United youngster drafted into Ireland's squad to face Denmark
    Jimmy Dunne and Manchester United youngster drafted into Ireland's squad to face Denmark
    How the All Blacks' haka is the ultimate 'ON' switch
    'Josh has been unbelievably physical. He will fit in seamlessly'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Outgoing Premier League chief's approved Â£5 million 'golden handshake' condemned
    Outgoing Premier League chief's approved £5 million 'golden handshake' condemned
    Gerrard: Klopp will deliver title for Liverpool and I don't want his job... yet
    Video Assistant Referees to be used in Premier League from next season

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie