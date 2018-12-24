This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 24 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All Blacks stumble with eye on 2019 World Cup

Steve Hansen’s team suffered a major bump on their run-in to the competition.

By AFP Monday 24 Dec 2018, 3:52 PM
1 hour ago 3,838 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4413503
Ireland celebrate their win during the Autumn International match at the Aviva Stadium.
Image: Niall Carson
Ireland celebrate their win during the Autumn International match at the Aviva Stadium.
Ireland celebrate their win during the Autumn International match at the Aviva Stadium.
Image: Niall Carson

DOUBLE DEFENDING CHAMPIONS New Zealand will head into the 2019 World Cup in Japan as favourites, but Six Nations Grand Slam champions Ireland have proven there are chinks in the All Black armour.

Steve Hansen’s team suffered a major bump on their run-in to the World Cup when they went down to a second defeat in three games by a Johnny Sexton-inspired Ireland, whose provincial side Leinster won the European Champions Cup, Munster also making the last four.

That followed the Springboks’ 36-34 victory in Wellington in September that ended a 15-match winning streak for the All Blacks, who have dominated world rugby since securing their second World Cup title in England in 2015 after previous success on home turf in 2011.

Excluding the 24-21 defeat by the British and Irish Lions in the drawn series in 2017, it was New Zealand’s first defeat at home since 2009.

Ireland’s 16-9 victory over the All Blacks in Dublin in November was built on a teak-tough defence organised by former England assistant coach and dual code international Andy Farrell — the father of England fly-half Owen — who will take over the reins from current coach Joe Schmidt post-World Cup.

As of now they are the number-one team in the world,” Hansen said. “So if you want to make them World Cup favourites, go ahead. I guess they are favourites.”

The bookies say not, however, with New Zealand installed above Ireland, England, South Africa and Wales.

New Zealand top the world rankings, followed by Ireland, Wales and England and it is hard to envisage a World Cup like the last one when the southern hemisphere provided all four semi-finalists.

- England on the up -

England, who had a catastrophic 2015 World Cup on home soil as they failed to advance from their pool, finished 2018 with an impressive mix of forward power and stylish back-line play during a 37-18 win over Australia, the losing finalists three years ago, at Twickenham.

It meant they had won three of their four November Tests, the lone loss an agonising 16-15 defeat by New Zealand.

That was all far removed from a run of five straight defeats earlier this year that spanned the Six Nations and a 2-1 series loss in South Africa.

“We’ve got great competition (for places),” said England coach Eddie Jones, whose side still have problems over their often high penalty count.

“To be the best in the world you’ve got to push hard.”

- Boks buoyant -

It was also a case of role reversal for two-time World Cup champions South Africa, a side rejuvenated under new coach Rassie Erasmus and dynamic captain Siya Kolisi after a disastrous couple of seasons.

We’ve shown on the day when everything’s aligned and the guys are all in the same frame of mind, we can beat the All Blacks away and win a series against England,” said Erasmus.

“It’s wide open,” he said of the World Cup. “I’ve been involved in World Cups since 1995, but really this one I couldn’t put money on who’s going to be in the semi-finals.”

The Springboks’ final November game saw them lose 20-11 to a Wales side hoping to go to Japan “under the radar” despite having completed their first ever November clean sweep and extended their winning Test run to nine matches.

“We want to keep doing what we’re doing, slip under the radar as much as possible,” said Wales coach Warren Gatland.

France’s largely miserable 2018 ended with their first defeat by Fiji, who won 21-14 in Paris.

But both France and Australia, who also had a year to forget, have often put poor results behind come a World Cup.

Tier-Two nation Fiji’s win augurs well for the competitiveness of the group stage in Japan and will have been noted by pool opponents Wales — a team they knocked out of the 2007 tournament — and Australia.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    France World Cup star denies signing for Bayern Munich
    France World Cup star denies signing for Bayern Munich
    Zidane's the best choice for Manchester United, says ex-player Saha
    Highly promising 15-year-old midfielder signs professional contract at Celtic
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Roberto Martinez baffled by Romelu Lukaku criticism
    Roberto Martinez baffled by Romelu Lukaku criticism
    I don't want the press officer to be upset again – Pochettino dodges Man United talk
    'What's important is to get the identity back': Schmeichel eyeing Man United director role
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Defoe receives League Cup medal 10 years after Spurs win
    Defoe receives League Cup medal 10 years after Spurs win
    Arsenal warned it will take €80 million to secure Lille winger
    'I keep the door open' - Klopp ready to make Liverpool additions during January window
    CARDIFF CITY
    ‘You're in Limerick watching Match of the Day and 10 years later you're actually out there playing at Old Trafford’
    ‘You're in Limerick watching Match of the Day and 10 years later you're actually out there playing at Old Trafford’
    Pogba thanks Mourinho for 'improving' him as a player
    Solskjaer reveals inspirational Rooney texts after Cardiff thrashing

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie