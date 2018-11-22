This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
All Blacks make 11 changes for final November Test against Italy

Ardie Savea, Kieran Read, Beauden Barrett, and Damien McKenzie are the only players to keep their places.

By AFP Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 9:32 AM
2 hours ago
New Zealand: the All Blacks are at the end of a long season.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
New Zealand: the All Blacks are at the end of a long season.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

NEW ZEALAND COACH Steve Hansen has rung the changes for Saturday’s Test against Italy, retaining only four of the side which lost to Ireland in Dublin.

Out-half Beauden Barrett and fullback Damien McKenzie are among the four to keep their places, with Hansen resisting calls to start the in-form Richie Mo’unga and sticking with his dual playmakers.

“That’s the three guys that we see at the moment that would most likely go to the World Cup, so getting them combining, either at the beginning of the game or during the course of the game, is important,” he said.

“We haven’t got too many games left so the more we play them together, the better it will be.”

Captain Kieran Read and Ardie Savea are the only other starters retained after the Ireland loss as Hansen opts to give some of his big names a break in the final match of the season against Italy.

Notable selections include Jordie Barrett on the right wing and Dane Coles returning as hooker in a new-look front row also featuring Nepo Laulala and Ofa Tuungafasi.

Hansen expects a strong defensive performance from Italy, saying the All Blacks could not allow them to dictate terms.

“Our goal will be to create quality set-piece ball and lightning quick ruck ball, coupled with a real accuracy in our decision-making so we can use our skillsets accordingly,” he said.

New Zealand

15. Damian McKenzie
14. Jordie Barrett
13. Anton Lienert-Brown
12. Ngani Laumape
11. Waisake Naholo
10. Beauden Barrett
9. TJ Perenara

1. Ofa Tuungafasi
2. Dane Coles
3. Nepo Laulala
4. Patrick Tuipulotu
5. Scott Barrett
6. Vaea Fifita
7. Ardie Savea
8. Kieran Read (capt)

Replacements:

16. Nathan Harris
17. Karl Tu’inukuafe
18. Angus Ta’avao
19. Brodie Retallick
20. Dalton Papalii
21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi
22. Richie Mo’unga
23. Rieko Ioane

    GAA
    Griggs makes six changes for Ireland's trip to face England at Twickenham
    Kerr calls for spotlight to be shone on FAI and Delaney after 'disaster' two years
    Extra weights sessions and focused diet put Kilcoyne in a happy place
    Former Ireland manager backs Stephen Kenny to succeed O'Neill
    Bendtner to serve 50-day prison sentence for assaulting taxi driver after dropping appeal
