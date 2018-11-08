This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 8 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New Zealand deploy the big guns in bid to 'make a statement' against England

A week out from their clash with Ireland in Dublin, New Zealand will be in action at Twickenham on Saturday.

By AFP Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 9:30 AM
1 hour ago 5,201 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/4328922

NEW ZEALAND HAVE signalled their attacking intent against England by naming two playmakers in a full-strength side for Saturday’s blockbuster Test at Twickenham.

Two-time world player of the year Beauden Barrett and mercurial youngster Damian McKenzie will both start in the one-off Test in London.

Japan New Zealand Australia Rugby The All Blacks perform the haka before their recent win against Australia. Source: Shuji Kajiyama

As expected, the run-on XV has no players from the second-string All Blacks side that beat Japan 69-31 last week in Tokyo.

It more closely resembles the side that defeated Australia 37-20 a week earlier in Yokohama, with Barrett again starting at out-half and McKenzie at full-back.

Coach Steve Hansen said either player could marshall the attack, making the world champions difficult to predict for defensively minded teams such as England.

“We think against sides that play a little differently than we do, having two playmakers makes it a lot harder for them to shut us down,” he told reporters.

“It also takes away the frustration of that person who is shut down when he’s out there solo. It takes that away because he’s got someone else to take a bit of the heat.”

The starting side has four changes from the side that faced Australia, one of them forced by injury this week when prop Joe Moody tore his eyelid at training, opening the way for Karl Tu’inukuafe.

Regular starters Brodie Retallick and Aaron Smith return at lock and half-back respectively, replacing Scott Barrett and TJ Perenara. Jack Goodhue returns to the centre after a bout of glandular fever, relegating Crusaders teammate Ryan Crotty to the bench.

RUGBY ALL BLACKS MEDIA OPP New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen. Source: AAP/PA Images

Hansen said the All Blacks wanted to “make a statement” at Twickenham, where they have only been beaten once since 2015.

“England at home is always a massive challenge for anyone,” he said. “There’ll be 80,000 people there. For us it’s about making our own statement. To do that, we’ll need to bring our own intensity and accuracy to an even higher level.”

New Zealand (v England):

15. Damian McKenzie
14. Ben Smith
13. Jack Goodhue
12. Sonny Bill Williams
11. Rieko Ioane
10. Beauden Barrett
9. Aaron Smith

8. Kieran Read (captain)
7. Ardie Savea
6. Liam Squire
5. Brodie Retallick
4. Sam Whitelock
3. Owen Franks
2. Codie Taylor
1. Karl Tu’inukuafe

Replacements:

16. Dane Coles
17. Ofa Tuungafasi
18. Nepo Laulala
19. Scott Barrett
20. Matt Todd
21. TJ Perenara
22. Richie Mo’unga
23. Ryan Crotty

© – AFP, 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    New Zealand deploy the big guns in bid to 'make a statement' against England
    New Zealand deploy the big guns in bid to 'make a statement' against England
    Argentina flyer Delguy keen on rematch with Stockdale
    How well do you remember Ireland's painful World Cup exits at the hands of Argentina?
    FOOTBALL
    Ronaldo reckons 'dominant' Juventus gifted Manchester United a win
    Ronaldo reckons 'dominant' Juventus gifted Manchester United a win
    Guardiola defends Sterling for not pointing out referee error after trip
    Monaco deny allegation president to receive €124 million from Mbappe deal
    IRELAND
    Henshaw happy to cover fullback but focused on perfecting centre play
    Henshaw happy to cover fullback but focused on perfecting centre play
    Across the way: 11 of Ireland's most breathtaking bridges, in photos
    Joe Schmidt's Ireland: Increasingly big in New Zealand
    ARGENTINA
    'The homework Tadhg does gets him into positions to play the way he does'
    'The homework Tadhg does gets him into positions to play the way he does'
    Pumas promise 'new weapons' as they soak up Dublin
    Consistency is king for hard-working and high-ball-catching Conway
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Juventus fail to justify Champions League favourites tag amid collapse at home to United
    Juventus fail to justify Champions League favourites tag amid collapse at home to United
    'I don't know what Mourinho means' - West Ham youngster staying grounded amid Man Utd and PSG links
    Mourinho claims he 'didn't insult' Juve in celebration row

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie