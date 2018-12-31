Poll: Who will win the All-Ireland senior camogie championship in 2019?

THE FIERCE RIVALRY between Cork and Kilkenny — or the top two — has become the main story of the All-Ireland camogie championship over the past few years.

Cork won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015 before the Cats ended their bid for three-in-a-row and broke their own 22-year duck to lift the O’Duffy Cup in 2016.

With consecutive Division 1 League titles under their belt, Ann Downey’s charges had their sights set on completing the double-double in September 2017. But a late, late show from Paudie Murray’s Cork side returned the crown to Leeside.

Kilkenny hit back with a third league title win on the bounce last April but the Rebels again snatched the All-Ireland title in dramatic fashion in Croke Park in September — by one single point in stoppage time for a second consecutive year.

With all of that said, the chasing pack is getting closer though.

Galway again proved stiff competition in the All-Ireland semi-final again, while Tipperary featured in the last four for the first time in 10 years.

Dublin have risen incredibly under the watchful eye of Kilkenny All-Ireland winner David Herity and will look to build on his work with new manager Frank Browne.

Wexford, Waterford, Clare; anything could happen.

What do you think? Will it be one of the big two again, or will the O’Duffy Cup go elsewhere in September?

