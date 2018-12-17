Dates, times and venues confirmed for the 2019 All-Ireland club championship ties

THE ALL-IRELAND football and hurling club championships are heating up as the fixture details for the semi-final ties are now finalised.
Reigning All-Ireland SFC club champions Corofin will face Donegal and Ulster winners Gaoth Dobhair in their final-four fixture on Saturday 16 February in Carrick-on-Shannon.
Longford’s Mullinalaghta will be looking to extend their fairytale season when they take on Dr Crokes in the other semi-final at Semple Stadium on the same date.
Meanwhile, there are also some mouth-watering ties to look forward to in the hurling competition.
Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks and Ballygunner of Waterford will do battle in their semi-final meeting on Saturday 9 February while on the other side of the draw, Galway champions St Thomas and Antrim’s Ruairí Og Cushendall will fight for a place in the All-Ireland final at Parnell Park.
The intermediate and junior semi-final fixtures in hurling and football are penciled in for the weekend of 20 January.
Here’s the full list of fixtures:
Senior
All-Ireland football semi-finals
Saturday 16 February
Corofin (Galway) v Gaoth Dobhair (Donegal), Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 1.30pm
Mulllnalaghta St Columba’s (Longford) v Dr Crokes (Kerry), Semple Stadium, 3.30pm
All-Ireland hurling semi-finals
Saturday 9 February
St Thomas (Galway) v Ruairí Og Cushendall (Antrim), Parnell Park, 3pm
Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Ballygunner (Waterford), Semple Stadium, 5pm.
Intermediate
All-Ireland intermediate football semi-finals
Sunday 20 January
An Spidéal (Galway) v Naomh Éanna (Antrim), Páirc an Tailteann, Navan, 2pm
Two Mile House (Kildare) v Kilcummin (Kerry), Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 2pm
All-Ireland intermediate hurling semi-final
Saturday 19 January
Graigue-Ballycallan (Kilkenny) v Charleville (Cork), Semple Stadium, 2pm
All-Ireland intermediate hurling semi-final
Sunday 20 January
Oranmore-Maree (Galway) v St Galls (Antrim)
Venue TBC, 2pm
Junior
All-Ireland junior football semi-finals
Sunday 20 January
Easkey (Sligo) v Red Hughs (Donegal), Pairc Sean Ui Heslin, Ballinamore, 2pm
Dundalk Young Irelands v Beaufort, Portloaise, 2pm
All-Ireland junior hurling semi-finals
Sunday 20 January
Carrick Hurling (Leitrim) v Castleblayney Hurling (Monaghan), TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm
Dunnamaggin (Kilkenny) v Cloughduv (Cork), Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 2pm
