Dates, times and venues confirmed for the 2019 All-Ireland club championship ties

THE ALL-IRELAND football and hurling club championships are heating up as the fixture details for the semi-final ties are now finalised.

Reigning All-Ireland SFC club champions Corofin will face Donegal and Ulster winners Gaoth Dobhair in their final-four fixture on Saturday 16 February in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Longford’s Mullinalaghta will be looking to extend their fairytale season when they take on Dr Crokes in the other semi-final at Semple Stadium on the same date.

Meanwhile, there are also some mouth-watering ties to look forward to in the hurling competition.

Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks and Ballygunner of Waterford will do battle in their semi-final meeting on Saturday 9 February while on the other side of the draw, Galway champions St Thomas and Antrim’s Ruairí Og Cushendall will fight for a place in the All-Ireland final at Parnell Park.

The intermediate and junior semi-final fixtures in hurling and football are penciled in for the weekend of 20 January.

Here’s the full list of fixtures:

Senior

All-Ireland football semi-finals

Saturday 16 February

Corofin (Galway) v Gaoth Dobhair (Donegal), Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 1.30pm

Mulllnalaghta St Columba’s (Longford) v Dr Crokes (Kerry), Semple Stadium, 3.30pm

All-Ireland hurling semi-finals

Saturday 9 February

St Thomas (Galway) v Ruairí Og Cushendall (Antrim), Parnell Park, 3pm

Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Ballygunner (Waterford), Semple Stadium, 5pm.

Intermediate

All-Ireland intermediate football semi-finals

Sunday 20 January

An Spidéal (Galway) v Naomh Éanna (Antrim), Páirc an Tailteann, Navan, 2pm

Two Mile House (Kildare) v Kilcummin (Kerry), Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 2pm

All-Ireland intermediate hurling semi-final

Saturday 19 January

Graigue-Ballycallan (Kilkenny) v Charleville (Cork), Semple Stadium, 2pm

All-Ireland intermediate hurling semi-final

Sunday 20 January

Oranmore-Maree (Galway) v St Galls (Antrim)

Venue TBC, 2pm

Junior

All-Ireland junior football semi-finals

Sunday 20 January

Easkey (Sligo) v Red Hughs (Donegal), Pairc Sean Ui Heslin, Ballinamore, 2pm

Dundalk Young Irelands v Beaufort, Portloaise, 2pm

All-Ireland junior hurling semi-finals

Sunday 20 January

Carrick Hurling (Leitrim) v Castleblayney Hurling (Monaghan), TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm

Dunnamaggin (Kilkenny) v Cloughduv (Cork), Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 2pm

