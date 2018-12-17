This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dates, times and venues confirmed for the 2019 All-Ireland club championship ties

We’re getting to the semi-final stage of the hurling and football competitions.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 17 Dec 2018, 5:25 PM
1 hour ago 1,890 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4400559
The club championships are heating up.
Image: Inpho/Photojoiner.net
The club championships are heating up.
The club championships are heating up.
Image: Inpho/Photojoiner.net

THE ALL-IRELAND football and hurling club championships are heating up as the fixture details for the semi-final ties are now finalised. 

Reigning All-Ireland SFC club champions Corofin will face Donegal and Ulster winners Gaoth Dobhair in their final-four fixture on Saturday 16 February in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Longford’s Mullinalaghta will be looking to extend their fairytale season when they take on Dr Crokes in the other semi-final at Semple Stadium on the same date. 

Meanwhile, there are also some mouth-watering ties to look forward to in the hurling competition.

Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks and Ballygunner of Waterford will do battle in their semi-final meeting on Saturday 9 February while on the other side of the draw, Galway champions St Thomas and Antrim’s Ruairí Og Cushendall will fight for a place in the All-Ireland final at Parnell Park.

The intermediate and junior semi-final fixtures in hurling and football are penciled in for the weekend of 20 January.

Here’s the full list of fixtures:

Senior

All-Ireland football semi-finals
Saturday 16 February
Corofin (Galway) v Gaoth Dobhair (Donegal), Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 1.30pm

Mulllnalaghta St Columba’s (Longford) v Dr Crokes (Kerry), Semple Stadium, 3.30pm

All-Ireland hurling semi-finals
Saturday 9 February
St Thomas (Galway) v Ruairí Og Cushendall (Antrim), Parnell Park, 3pm

Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Ballygunner (Waterford), Semple Stadium, 5pm.

 

Intermediate

All-Ireland intermediate football semi-finals
Sunday 20 January
An Spidéal (Galway) v Naomh Éanna (Antrim), Páirc an Tailteann, Navan, 2pm

Two Mile House (Kildare) v Kilcummin (Kerry), Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 2pm

All-Ireland intermediate hurling semi-final
Saturday 19 January
Graigue-Ballycallan (Kilkenny) v Charleville (Cork), Semple Stadium, 2pm

All-Ireland intermediate hurling semi-final
Sunday 20 January
Oranmore-Maree (Galway) v St Galls (Antrim)
Venue TBC, 2pm

 

Junior

All-Ireland junior football semi-finals
Sunday 20 January
Easkey (Sligo) v Red Hughs (Donegal), Pairc Sean Ui Heslin, Ballinamore, 2pm

Dundalk Young Irelands v Beaufort, Portloaise, 2pm

All-Ireland junior hurling semi-finals
Sunday 20 January
Carrick Hurling (Leitrim) v Castleblayney Hurling (Monaghan), TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm

Dunnamaggin (Kilkenny) v Cloughduv (Cork), Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 2pm

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eddie O’Sullivan preview another big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Read next:

