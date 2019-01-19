This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 19 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fitzgibbon points Charleville to All-Ireland intermediate club final despite late scare

The Cork side beat Kilkenny’s Graigue-Ballycallan by two points at Semple Stadium.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 19 Jan 2019, 5:44 PM
14 minutes ago 732 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4448666
Cork star Darragh Fitzgibbon.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Cork star Darragh Fitzgibbon.
Cork star Darragh Fitzgibbon.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Charleville (Cork) 1-15

Graigue-Ballycallan (Kilkenny) 1-13

CORK’S CHARLEVILLE HAVE booked their All-Ireland club intermediate hurling championship final date after an two-point win over Kilkenny kingpins Graigue-Ballycallan at Semple Stadium.

Coached by Ben O’Connor and with Cork star Darragh Fitzgibbon one of their key players, that experience was key for Charleville on the day.

Fitzgibbon hit the ground running, scoring all of their five points (two frees) in the first 19 minutes to make it 0-5 to 0-3. He added a later point to bring his total tally to 0-6.

Kevin O’Connor stepped up to notch their next score, followed by Jack Doyle, and it was 0-7 to 0-5 with 22 minutes on the clock.

From there though, Declan Browne’s Graigue-Ballycallan — inspired by Conor Murphy both from frees and play — took full advantage until half time, hitting the next four points and keeping Charleville scoreless.

At the break it was 0-9 to 0-7 in favour of the Kilkenny side who boast inter-county players Eddie Brennan and Billy Ryan, and it was tit-for-tat on the restart until the Cork men rattled the net to make it 1-12 to 0-11.

Kevin O’Connor’s initial shot was saved, as was Fitzgibbon’s rebound but it was third time lucky for Andrew Cagney as Charleville finally made the breakthrough.

They kept the scoreboard ticking over and looked to be in control, but not without a late scare as Graigue-Ballycallan scored a goal of their own with two minutes left to put two between the sides. 

Charleville held on after that Brennan goal though and it finished 1-15 to 1-13. They now face either Galway’s Oranmore-Maree or Antrim’s St Galls in the All-Ireland club IHC final in Croke Park on Sunday, 10 February.

The second semi-final takes place tomorrow.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Liverpool manager Klopp dismisses Coutinho comeback rumours
    Liverpool manager Klopp dismisses Coutinho comeback rumours
    Norwich end winless run to go second with victory over Birmingham
    'Training is not for anyone else' - Klopp condemns Bielsa over 'spygate' row
    SHANE LOWRY
    Shane Lowry completes dream start to 2019 and wins big in Abu Dhabi
    Shane Lowry completes dream start to 2019 and wins big in Abu Dhabi
    'I just started laughing when I birdied 15': Relaxed Shane Lowry ready for final stretch in Abu Dhabi
    Shane Lowry leads in Abu Dhabi after scorching third-round 67
    LIVERPOOL
    Salah scores landmark goal as Liverpool survive scare to extend lead at top
    Salah scores landmark goal as Liverpool survive scare to extend lead at top
    LIVE: Liverpool v Crystal Palace, Man United v Brighton, Premier League
    The one-time Irish wonderkid now back at Liverpool
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie