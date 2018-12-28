This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember the 2018 football year?

Let’s test your knowledge.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 28 Dec 2018, 11:00 AM
By Kevin O'Brien Friday 28 Dec 2018, 11:00 AM
https://the42.ie/4400562

John Small, Brian Fenton, Ciaran Kilkenny and Cormac Costello celebrates after the game with the trophy Dublin's John Small, Brian Fenton, Ciaran Kilkenny and Cormac Costello celebrates after the All-Ireland SFC final. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DUBLIN COMPLETED THE four-in-a-row in 2018, but how much attention were you paying to the football season as a whole? Let’s put your knowledge to the test.

******************

Corofin beat Nemo Rangers in the All-Ireland senior club football final by how many points?
7
10

12
15
Which one of these sides went unbeaten in the round robin phase of their Allianz Football League campaign?
Galway
Roscommon

Armagh
Carlow
Who finished the All-Ireland senior football championship as top scorer?
Dean Rock
Conor McManus

Connor McAliskey
Michael Murphy
Kerry beat Galway in the All-Ireland minor football final in September. How many minor titles have the Kingdom now won in-a-row?
3
4

5
6
Who scored Tyrone's goal in their All-Ireland senior football final defeat to Dublin?
Colm Cavanagh
Kieran McGeary

Lee Brennan
Peter Harte
Who punched in the winning goal in stoppage-time for Fermanagh in their sensational Ulster SFC semi-final win over Monaghan?
Eoin Donnelly
Sean Quigley

Ryan Jones
Paul McCusker
Kildare were crowned All-Ireland U20 football champions in August, but who did they beat in the final?
Dublin
Tyrone

Mayo
Kerry
Mullinalaghta lifted the Leinster club football title in dramatic circumstances against Kilmacud Crokes at what venue?
O'Moore Park
Parnell Park

Bord na Mona O'Connor Park
St Conleth's Park
How many Dublin players collected All-Stars this year?
5
6

7
8
Galway reached the All-Ireland senior football semi-final this season for the first year since when?
2009
2005

2003
2001
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this year.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Try again next year.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Do you even like football?
Share your result:

