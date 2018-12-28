Quiz: How well do you remember the 2018 football year?

Corofin beat Nemo Rangers in the All-Ireland senior club football final by how many points? 7 10

12 15

Which one of these sides went unbeaten in the round robin phase of their Allianz Football League campaign? Galway Roscommon

Armagh Carlow

Who finished the All-Ireland senior football championship as top scorer? Dean Rock Conor McManus

Connor McAliskey Michael Murphy

Kerry beat Galway in the All-Ireland minor football final in September. How many minor titles have the Kingdom now won in-a-row? 3 4

5 6

Who scored Tyrone's goal in their All-Ireland senior football final defeat to Dublin? Colm Cavanagh Kieran McGeary

Lee Brennan Peter Harte

Who punched in the winning goal in stoppage-time for Fermanagh in their sensational Ulster SFC semi-final win over Monaghan? Eoin Donnelly Sean Quigley

Ryan Jones Paul McCusker

Kildare were crowned All-Ireland U20 football champions in August, but who did they beat in the final? Dublin Tyrone

Mayo Kerry

Mullinalaghta lifted the Leinster club football title in dramatic circumstances against Kilmacud Crokes at what venue? O'Moore Park Parnell Park

Bord na Mona O'Connor Park St Conleth's Park

How many Dublin players collected All-Stars this year? 5 6

7 8