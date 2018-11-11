Kilmessan and Four Roads emerge from semis to set up repeat of 2014 decider

Kilmessan 2-10

Clanmaurice 0-9

KILMESSAN PROVED TOO strong for Clanmaurice for the second time in a year and as a result, will aim to secure a second consecutive AIB All-Ireland Junior Club Camogie title on 25 November.

Standing in their way will be a Four Roads outfit, sure to be driven by the memory of losing to the Meath side in the 2014 decider.

Kilmessan needed a replay to get the better of Clanmaurice in last year’s final but on this occasion, they always held the upper hand against their Kerry opponents on the way to a 2-10 to 0-9 victory at Nenagh’s MacDonagh Park.

This was despite the absolute magnificence of Patrice Diggin at centre-back, as she constantly cut out attempted deliveries to Kilmessan forwards and sought to get her own attackers moving. Clanmaurice didn’t possess enough of a scoring threat though, Diggin the top scorer with six points from placed balls.

Maeve O''Leary and Nadine Doyle embrace after the final whistle Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

In contrast, Kilmessan had a number of options from play to support the six-point contribution of Aileen Donnelly from placed balls.

A 16th-minute goal from Katie Ní Choileáin was the difference between the sides at the interval, with Kilmessan leading by 1-6 to 0-7, but Clanmaurice were contained to just two pointed frees in the second half.

The interval advantage had been doubled with four minutes of regulation time remaining when Megan Thynne goaled to put the game beyond doubt.

Four Roads 2-11

Crosserlough 0-6

Eveleen O’Reilly shakes hands with Rachael Hastings after Four Roads booked their place in the final Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Four Roads were given a good examination in the opening period by Crosserlough, at the end of which they led by 0-6 to 0-2 at Hugh Devine Park in Edgeworthstown, but the Roscommon team had too much firepower in the second half for their Cavan opponents to prevail by 2-11 to 0-6.

Lorraine Day opened the scoring for Crosserlough early but with Gertie Dowd at centre-back and Shauna Fallon at midfield getting into top gear, Four Roads took over. Sinead O’Brien had a couple of goal chances that did yield two points but the danger signs were there.

And they made no mistake after the resumption, Niamh Coyle goaling in the 35th minute after Lizzie Glennon-Tully made light of a strong challenge to hand-pass to Siobhán Coyle while on the ground. She, in turn, passed it on and the rigging was shaking.

When Aisling Dempsey struck for another goal 12 minutes later, there was no way back for Crosserlough.

Passengers on a train get a sneak peak of the action at Hugh Devine Park Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

It was a double day of celebration for Meath as Ratoath got the better of Mayo representatives Na Brídeoga 4-4 to 0-11 at the St Joseph’s Primary School in Glenavy, to set up an All-Ireland Junior B Final against Clontibret.

The Monaghan side came out on top in a belter against British champions Fullen Gaels 2-11 to 4-3 in the Padraig Pearses facility in Roscommon.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: