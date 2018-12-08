Clontarf suffer successive defeats while Cork Con secure bonus point win against Young Munster

Dublin University's James Hickey. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CLONTARF 12 DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 16, Castle Avenue

Scorers: Clontarf: Tries: Matt D’Arcy, Angus Lloyd; Con: David Hawkshaw

Dublin University: Try: James Hickey; Con: James Fennelly; Pens: James Fennelly 3

HT: Clontarf 0 Dublin University 16

Dublin University consigned former Division 1A leaders Clontarf to their second successive defeat as they triumphed 16-12 in a real game of two halves at Castle Avenue this afternoon.

Trinity’s fourth win in five rounds keeps them right in the play-off hunt, lying fourth in the table, as they claimed a significant scalp on the back of centre James Hickey’s first half try and 11 points from the boot of out-half James Fennelly, the top flight’s leading scorer with 77 points.

Fennelly landed a penalty and converted Hickey’s score after 14 minutes, the visitors building pressure on the Clontarf line before a hole appeared for the former St. Michael’s College pupil to ghost through and touch down underneath the posts. ‘Tarf were playing into a big wind and despite trying to keep play tight and compact rugby, they remained scoreless.

Recent Leinster debutant Jack Kelly combined with Liam Turner to win a relieving penalty in the Trinity 22, and two well-struck penalty goals from the excellent Fennelly, the second as the rain began to come down, pushed the margin out to 16 points at half-time. Underfoot conditions were particularly slippery when play resumed, with the wind also dying down.

The north Dubliners burst out of the blocks with an early second half try from centre Matt D’Arcy – his third of the league season – with David Hawkshaw supplying the conversion. Despite losing young lock Cormac Daly to the sin-bin, Andy Wood’s men built for a second try, profiting from a loose clearance by the students.

Former Trinity favourite Angus Lloyd was the man to double ‘Tarf’s try tally on the hour mark as he scrambled over in the left corner. The conversion proved too difficult at 16-12, and Trinity regrouped in impressive fashion. Play was now fractured with a number of scrums and the visitors’ pack stood strong, with hooker Dan Sheehan the pick of the forwards.

Trinity even won one against the head with the likes of Bart Vermeulen and Dylan Doyle making their presence felt off the bench. In the end, it was the students’ aggressive and disciplined defence which prevented ‘Tarf from picking off a late try. The result further boosts their confidence ahead of next Saturday’s mouth-watering clash with defending champions Lansdowne at College Park.

CLONTARF: Jack Power; Rob McGrath, Michael Courtney, Matt D’Arcy, Cian O’Donoghue; David Hawkshaw, Angus Lloyd; Ivan Soroka, Paddy Finlay, Vakh Abdaladze, Cormac Daly, Ben Reilly, Cian Walsh, Tony Ryan, Michael Noone (capt).

Replacements: Declan Adamson, Vincent Gavin, Royce Burke-Flynn, Mark O’Sullivan, David Joyce.

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: Jack Kelly; Liam Turner, James Hickey, Philip Murphy, Colm Hogan (capt); James Fennelly, Rowan Osborne; Giuseppe Coyne, Dan Sheehan, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Dunne, Arthur Greene, Johnny McKeown, Max Kearney, Niall O’Riordan.

Replacements: Joe Horan, Bart Vermeulen, Dylan Doyle, Reuben Pim, Conor Lowndes, Paddy Nulty, Darragh Porter, Roghan McMahon.

CORK CONSTITUTION 26 YOUNG MUNSTER 3, Temple Hill

Joe McSwiney in action for Cork Con. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Scorers: Cork Constitution: Tries: Joe McSwiney, Penalty try, Patrick Casey, Shane Daly; Cons: Aidan Moynihan 2, Pen try con Young Munster: Pen: Clayton Stewart HT: Cork Constitution 14 Young Munster 0

Joe McSwiney’s 32nd-minute maul try set Cork Constitution on their way to convincing 26-3 bonus point victory over Young Munster at Temple Hill today, a result which extends their lead at the top of Division 1A to four points.

Cork Con’s determination was obvious given that they have lost their last four league meetings with Young Munster. As well as racking up four tries by the 62nd minute, they put on another defensive masterclass. It was the third time in the last four rounds that they have kept their opponents to just three points. They also did it against Garryowen and UCD last month.

Munsters, who won the corresponding fixture 20-19 last season, enjoyed a bright start by winning successive penalties but their returning out-half Clayton Stewart had his 42-metre strike held up by the wind. The very windy conditions made for a stop-start contest with tactical kicks blown off course.

Entering the second quarter, the Cookies’ backs went close to conjuring up winger Darragh O’Neill’s sixth try of the campaign. Instead a forward pass handed possession back to Cork Con who watched their out-half Aidan Moynihan miss a penalty before the attritional nature of the game saw tightheads Dylan Murphy and Keynan Knox both replaced.

The Con pack used a couple of penalties – Young Munster’s discipline had let them down against both Garryowen and UCD – to kick for the corner and the pressure paid off as flanker McSwiney was driven over from the lineout for his second try in the space of a week. They almost created a carbon copy of that try but the lineout was overthrown.

However, the home forwards were clinical again on the stroke of half-time, a kick downfield from a turnover leading to Munsters winger Ed O’Keeffe conceding a five-metre scrum. With the Cookies’ set piece splintering, referee Joy Neville awarded a penalty try to Brian Hickey’s charges who led 14-0 at the interval.

A Moynihan penalty miss just before the break was followed by the Limerick club’s only points, an early second half penalty from New Zealander Stewart. He had a new half-back partner for the final 40 minutes with backs coach Derek Corcoran stepping in at scrum half, while Conor Phillips and Knox also featured.

Barely three minutes later, Con were celebrating their third try with replacement front rower Patrick Casey getting the touchdown following some patient build-up play from the forwards again. They wrapped up the win and the bonus point when Shane Daly darted up from full-back to score at the posts, notching his second try in three games.

CORK CONSTITUTION: Shane Daly; Liam O’Connell, Alex McHenry, Niall Kenneally (capt), Rob Jermyn; Aidan Moynihan, Jason Higgins; Gavin Duffy, Vincent O’Brien, Dylan Murphy, Conor Kindregan, Brian Hayes, Joe McSwiney, Ross O’Neill, Luke Cahill.

Replacements: Patrick Casey, Brendan Quinlan, Cathal O’Flaherty, Richard Cassidy, Billy Crowley.

YOUNG MUNSTER: Alan Tynan; Ed O’Keeffe, Calvin Nash, Derek Corcoran, Darragh O’Neill; Clayton Stewart, Mark Edwards; Conor Bartley, Shane Fenton, Keynan Knox, Tom Goggin, Alan Kennedy (capt), Gavin Coombes, Conor Mitchell, John Foley.

Replacements: Ger Slattery, Josh Wycherley, Fintan Coleman, Dan Walsh, Conor Phillips, Evan O’Gorman.

LANSDOWNE 31 UCC 15, Aviva Stadium back pitch

Aaron Conneely. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Scorers: Lansdowne: Tries: Ronan Kelleher 2, Aaron Conneely 2, Tom Daly; Cons: Scott Deasy 3 UCC: Tries: Ryan Murphy, Darragh Moloney; Con: James Taylor; Pen: James Taylor HT: Lansdowne 12 UCC 3

Flanker Aaron Conneely took his tally to four tries in two games as Lansdowne continued on the winning trail with a 31-15 bonus point success at home to UCC, the conquerors of Dublin University last week.

Galway man Conneely matched his brace against Shannon in the last round with another double today, while hooker Ronan Kelleher also touched down twice as Lansdowne’s forwards outplayed the Cork pack at key stages of the game, using their set piece to build scoreboard pressure.

The result, which sees Lansdowne move up to second in the table, was in some doubt at half-time with UCC only 12-3 in arrears. The headquarters club’s well-oiled lineout and driving play provided the platform for Kelleher and Conneely’s opening scores, the first coming after just seven minutes.

UCC head coach Brian Walsh had rotated his squad, with this being a testing time of the year for his student players and top-flight rugby especially physically, but the impact of Ryan Murphy, Darragh Moloney and John Poland off the bench gave them a spark. Both Murphy and Moloney crossed the whitewash as the visitors found some holes in the reigning champions’ defence.

However, Lansdowne were never really knocked off their stride and with Leinster centre Tom Daly getting on the scoresheet, along with Conneely and Kelleher completing their braces, Mike Ruddock’s men chalked up their fourth try-scoring bonus point of the campaign. They have also improved their average match score to 25 points.

LANSDOWNE: Eamonn Mills (capt); Daniel McEvoy, Harry Brennan, Tom Daly, Mark O’Keeffe; Scott Deasy, Tim Murphy; Denis Coulson, Ronan Kelleher, Ian Prendiville, David O’Connor, Oisin Dowling, Jack O’Sullivan, Aaron Conneely, Willie Earle.

Replacements: Tyrone Moran, Ntinga Mpiko, Willie Fay, Alan Bennie, Tom Roche.

UCC: Rob Hedderman; Adam O’Connor, Michael Clune, Peter Sylvester, Matt Bowen; James Taylor, Colin Sisk; Shane O’Hanlon, Paidi McCarthy, Bryan O’Connor, Cian Barry, Brian O’Mahony, Lee McSherry, Fergus Hennessy, Daire Feeney (capt).

Replacements: Travis Coomey, Daragh Fitzgerald, Ryan Murphy, Darragh Moloney, John Poland.

UCD 31 TERENURE COLLEGE 3, Belfield Bowl

Hugo Keenan in action for Leinster. Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

Scorers: UCD: Tries: Alex Penny, Brian Cawley, Stephen McVeigh, Tom Treacy, Gavin Mullin; Cons: Paddy Patterson, Jimmy O’Brien 2 Terenure College: Pen: James Thornton HT: UCD 17 Terenure College 3

UCD cantered to a 31-3 bonus point win over bottom side Terenure College as Leinster backs Hugo Keenan, Jimmy O’Brien and Paddy Patterson returned to club action at the Belfield Bowl.

First half tries from captain Alex Penny, Brian Cawley and Stephen McVeigh laid the foundations for the students’ first victory in four rounds, which moves them up one place to sixth in the All-Ireland League’s top tier, while Terenure, who have lost four in a row, remain four points behind UCC.

Former UCD duo James Thornton and Jamie Glynn lined out together at half-back for Terenure, who also had ex-College winger Sam Coghlan Murray in lively form out wide. However, they had limited possession to make a difference and the home side shut them out to lead 17-3 at the turnaround.

The addition of the Leinster players saw Andy Skehan’s side improve in a number of areas, particularly in attack, and Academy scrum half Patterson had a big influence behind a Penny-driven pack. The wet conditions led to plenty of forwards-dominated phases and the Terenure defence could not hold out, leaking that trio of scores.

A lone penalty from out-half Thornton just about kept Terenure in the hunt, but two more tries – both converted by Ireland Sevens international O’Brien – had UCD home and hosed. Lock Tom Treacy become the fourth forward to cross the whitewash before replacement back Gavin Mullin, who is in his second year with the Leinster Academy, took advantage of some tired tackles to make it five tries without reply.

UCD: Hugo Keenan; Tim Carroll, Jimmy O’Brien, Stephen Murphy, Andy Marks; Matthew Gilsenan, Paddy Patterson; Sam Griffin, Sean McNulty, Liam Hyland, Tom Treacy, Charlie Ryan, Ben Murray, Alex Penny (capt), Ronan Foley.

Replacements: Bobby Sheehan, JP Phelan, Brian Cawley, Nick Peters, Gavin Mullin.

TERENURE COLLEGE: Matthew Byrne; Erik Witjen, Adam Lagrue, Stephen O’Neill, Sam Coghlan Murray; James Thornton, Jamie Glynn; Tiarnan Creagh, Robbie Smyth, Jack Aungier, Michael Melia (capt), Matthew Caffrey, Adam Clarkin, Rory Murray, Eoin Joyce.

Replacements: Liam McMahon, Conor McCormack, Kyle McCoy, Mark O’Neill, Conor Kelly.

GARRYOWEN 30 SHANNON 29, Dooradoyle (played on Friday)

Conor Oliver Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Scorers: Garryowen: Tries: Mike O’Donnell, Cian O’Shea, Diarmuid Barron, Kevin Seymour, Penalty try; Con: Pen try con; Pen: Ben Healy Shannon: Tries: Jake Flannery, Eathon Moloney, Craig Casey, Pa Ryan; Pens: Jake Flannery 3 HT: Garryowen 15 Shannon 13

Garryowen came from 11 points down with 13 minutes remaining to stun local rivals Shannon with an action-packed 30-29 defeat under the Dooradoyle floodlights on Friday night.

The large attendance got more than their money’s worth in terms of tries scored (four each plus the penalty try), the lead changing hands on a number of occasions and just sheer entertainment. The Limerick derby also gave some valuable game-time to the likes of Munster’s Conor Oliver, Sean O’Connor, Jack Stafford, Ben Healy, Matt More, Diarmuid Barron and Eoghan Clarke.

While a gusting wind made ball-handling and kicking particularly difficult, the teams quickly got into their stride with two unconverted tries inside the opening eight minutes. Shannon’s teenage out-half Jake Flannery broke to five metres out before the ball was recycled and found its way back to him to touch down and make it 5-0.

Loosehead Mike O’Donnell put his name to Garryowen’s first try after a Shannon clearance kick was blocked down and both the forwards and backs had handled well, switching the point of attack at a crucial stage. Possession swung back and forth and Shannon winger Eathon Moloney was next over the line, breaking onto Flannery’s chip kick in the 16th minute.

Some impressive phase-building saw Moloney’s opposite number Cian O’Shea answer back on the half hour mark, a well-worked attack sending him over in the left corner. The fourth missed conversion left it delicately poised at 10-all, but the Light Blues bagged a timely third try to nip into a 15-13 lead for half-time.

Responding to a Flannery penalty goal, Conan Doyle’s men worked their way into position late on and moved the ball wide to the left where hooker Diarmuid Barron did well to break out of a tackle, regain his feet and plunge over the line. Defences were on top in the third quarter with Flannery and fellow youngster Ben Healy landing a penalty each.

Jack Stafford. Source: Simon King/INPHO

Tom Hayes’ charges, superbly marshalled by second row Jade Kriel, appeared to be getting a grip on the game when they strung together 13 points in six minutes just past the hour mark. Flannery punished a Garryowen offside for a 19-18 scoreline, before replacement scrum half Craig Casey profited from a stolen lineout five metres out to snipe over for Shannon’s third try.

Their bonus point score arrived on the 66-minute mark, centre Pa Ryan running hard to make it over the line after another lineout steal and then a Garryowen fumble from a kick. The Light Blues showed the necessary composure, chipping away at the Shannon defence in response, and their pick-and-goes were rewarded with a close-range 70th-minute score from lock Kevin Seymour.

This rip-roaring clash was there for the taking again at 29-23, the home supporters roaring on their side in pursuit of a famous comeback victory. Garryowen managed to pull it off in the end, their tireless pack taking up the baton and gaining a couple of penalties to pressurise the visitors’ defence. Another infringement close to their own line saw referee Kieran Barry lose his patience and signal for that all-important penalty try.

GARRYOWEN: Dave McCarthy; Andrew O’Byrne, Matt More, Peadar Collins, Cian O’Shea; Ben Healy, Rob Guerin; Mike O’Donnell, Diarmuid Barron, Ben Rowley, Kevin Seymour, Dean Moore (capt), Sean O’Connor, Conor Oliver, Darren Ryan.

Replacements: Liam Cronin, Niall Horan, Alan Fitzgerald, Tim Ferguson, Bill Johnston.

SHANNON: Jamie McGarry; Nathan Randles, Pa Ryan, Robbie Deegan, Eathon Moloney; Jake Flannery, Jack Stafford; Conor Glynn, Eoghan Clarke, Tony Cusack, Sean Walsh, Jade Kriel (capt), Luke Moylan, Charlie Carmody, Kelvin Brown.

Replacements: Ty Chan, Sam Karlsen, Colin Deane, Craig Casey, Jack O’Donnell.

DIVISION 1B:

Ballymena 18 Ballynahinch 10, Eaton Park

City of Amagh 16 Naas 11, Palace Grounds

Malone 12 Old Wesley 16, Gibson Park

Old Belvedere 11 Buccaneerd 10, Anglesea Road

St. Mary’s College 28 Banbridge 7, Templeville Road

DIVISION 2A:

Blackrock College 24 Old Crescent 10, Stradbrook

Navan 28 Galwegians 7, Balreask Old

Nenagh Ormond 17 Highfield 36, New Ormond Park

Queen’s University 13 Cashel 19, Dub Lane

UL Bohemians 29 Dolphin 14, University of Limerick 4G pitch

DIVISION 2B:

Belfast Harlequins 10 Skerries 10, Deramore Park

Dungannon 17 Greystones 20, Stevenson Park

Corinthians 17 Sligo 19, Corinthian Park

Sunday’s Well 6 Rainey Old Boys 41, Irish Independent Park

MU Barnhall v Wanderers, Parsonstown (match postponed due to death of Wanderers FC President John Roche Kelly)

DIVISION 2C:

Omagh 0 Seapoint 0, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields

Ballina 14 Bangor 12, Heffernan Park

Malahide 19 Bruff 14, Estuary Road

Midleton 36 City of Derry 7, Towns Park

Thomond 20 Tullamore 27, Liam Fitzgerald Park

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview a big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: