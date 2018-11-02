This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
6 for champions Limerick, 3 each for Galway and Cork - the 2018 All-Star Hurling team

John Kiely’s All-Ireland champions dominate the selection.

By Emma Duffy Friday 2 Nov 2018, 8:03 PM
1 hour ago 4,663 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4320399

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS LIMERICK lead the way with a total of six players on the 2018 GAA-GPA PwC All-Star hurling team. 

Declan Hannon lifts the Liam MacCarthy All-Star: Limerick captain Declan Hannon. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

John Kiely’s side ended a 45-year wait for All-Ireland glory in sensational fashion in September as they dethroned Galway at Croke Park. 

The entire Treaty starting fifteen from the showdown were nominated for All-Stars, with six recognised in the top team from across the country tonight.

Sean Finn, Richie English, Declan Hannon, Dan Morrissey, Cian Lynch and Graeme Mulcahy all pocketed their first All-Stars.

Beaten finalists Galway had three players honoured, likewise with Cork, while Clare duo Peter Duggan and John Conlon, and Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy complete the 15.

Fans celebrate with Joe Canning after the game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

GAA President John Horan chaired a selection committee made up of senior Gaelic Games Correspondents to decide on the team earlier this week.

The 15 outstanding players from 2018 were presented with their accolades at the All-Star ceremony at Dublin’s Convention Centre tonight.

2018 Hurling All-Star team:

Goalkeeper

1. Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny) — Previous winner in 2016

Defenders

2. Sean Finn (Limerick)
3. Daithi Burke (Galway) — Previous winner in 2015, 2016 and 2017
4. Richie English (Limerick) 

5. Padraic Mannion (Galway) — Previous winner in 2017
6. Declan Hannon (Limerick)
7. Dan Morrissey (Limerick)

Midfielders 

8. Cian Lynch (Limerick)
9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork)

Forwards

10. Peter Duggan (Clare)
11. Joe Canning (Galway) — Previous winner in 2008, 2009, 2012 and 2017
12. Seamus Harnedy (Cork) — Previous winner in 2013

13. Patrick Horgan (Cork) — Previous winner in 2013 and 2017
14. John Conlon (Clare)
15. Graeme Mulcahy (Limerick)

