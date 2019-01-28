This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 28 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fernando Alonso steps up Indy 500 preparation after maiden Daytona 24-hour victory

The Spaniard is the third Formula One champion to win the prestigious race in Florida.

By The42 Team Monday 28 Jan 2019, 12:25 PM
34 minutes ago 494 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4463003
Ex-Formula One driver Fernando Alonso
Ex-Formula One driver Fernando Alonso
Ex-Formula One driver Fernando Alonso

FERNANDO ALONSO ADDED another honour to his impressive list with a Rolex 24 triumph in Daytona on Sunday.

The two-time Formula One champion was part of the a No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi team which won a rain-affected race at Daytona International Speedway.

Alonso, who quit F1 at the end of last season, Jordan Taylor, Renger van der Zande and Kamui Kobayashi took a clear lead before the 22-hour mark, pulling away from No. 31 Action Express Racing’s Felix Nasr after he ran wide at Turn 1. 

The 24-hour race ended a few minutes early due to poor weather conditions, having been red-flagged twice because of rain.

The majority of the final eight hours was run under a yellow flag.

Motorsports 2019: Rolex 24 at Daytona Fernando Alonso, second from left, celebrates with Cadillac DPi team-mates Renger Van Der Zande, Jordan Taylor and Kamui Kobayashi. Source: David Rosenblum

“Just an amazing experience — perfect execution for the race,” Alonso said.

We were competitive in everything — dry, wet, night, day.”

The Spaniard, who made his debut in the Daytona race last year and finished 38th, became just the third F1 champion to win the Rolex 24 at Daytona after Phil Hill and Mario Andretti.

Nasr and his team finished second, while Alexander Rossi’s team in the No. 7 Acura DPi were third.

Alonso continues to target a triple crown of the Monaco Grand Prix, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Indianapolis 500 when he heads back to contest the latter in May.

Should he win in Indiana, he would become just the second driver – behind Britain’s Graham Hill – to achieve the feat.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Ronaldo spares Emre Can's blushes as below-par Juve see off Lazio
    Ronaldo spares Emre Can's blushes as below-par Juve see off Lazio
    Monaghan topple All-Ireland champions Dublin once again in Clones league opener
    China target Arnautovic signs West Ham extension and stresses he 'never refused' to play
    HURLING
    0-16 for Bennett as Waterford hit the ground running with 27-point win over Offaly
    0-16 for Bennett as Waterford hit the ground running with 27-point win over Offaly
    Callanan hits 2-7 in league success for Tipperary over 14-man Clare in Thurles
    CBC Cork qualify for first Harty Cup final in 101 years after win over Thurles
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Chelsea's 18-year-old starlet coy over transfer reports
    Chelsea's 18-year-old starlet coy over transfer reports
    'Super difficult' for Neymar to be fit for Man United clash
    Croatian World Cup star benched amid Arsenal speculation

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie