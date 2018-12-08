Peerless Altior battles the conditions to claim Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown

It was an exceptional performance from Altior this afternoon at Sandown.

It was an exceptional performance from Altior this afternoon at Sandown.

ALTIOR MADE IT 15 wins from his last 15 starts to claim the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown on Saturday afternoon.

The Nicky Henderson-trained horse battled torrential rain and difficult conditions to see off 2016 winner, Un De Sceaux, on a wonderful afternoon for the eight-year-old.

This latest win takes his number of grade one successes to seven, and he had to muster everything he had to eventually claim victory by four lengths.

The all-conquering Altior wins the Tingle Creek! 🏇💨



🏆 Form over fences: 1111111111

🏆 Form over hurdles: 11111

🏆 Grade 1 wins: 7

🏆 Obstacles negotiated: 169

🏆 Prize-money won: £781,861



Will anything ever be able to beat the champ? pic.twitter.com/a9HB9BrzgK — Racing UK (@racing_uk) December 8, 2018 Source: Racing UK /Twitter

Over the one mile seven-and-a-half furlong race, the only real challenge come from Ruby Walsh and Un De Sceaux, but Altior had the class late on to see off the experienced challengers.

Earlier this afternoon, Dynamite Dollars claimed the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase ahead of favourite Lalor in the day’s only other grade one at Sandown.

Over at Aintree, Definitly Red followed up his victory in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby to claim the Betway Many Clouds Chase.

The 1-2 favourite justified his pre-race price with an assured display to see off Double Shuffle and Acdc.

Blaklion was a disappointment for Nigel Twiston-Davies as the defending champion fell well short of his potential to finish second last at the Becher Handicap Chase.

His rival Vieux Lion Rogue fared quite a bit better to claim the runners-up position, but it was Walk In The Mill who claimed top spot at the Merseyside track.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview a big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: