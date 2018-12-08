This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Peerless Altior battles the conditions to claim Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown

The Nicky Henderson trained horse made it seven grade one wins this afternoon.

By The42 Team Saturday 8 Dec 2018, 5:14 PM
1 hour ago 1,009 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4383863
It was an exceptional performance from Altior this afternoon at Sandown.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

Image: PA Wire/PA Images

ALTIOR MADE IT 15 wins from his last 15 starts to claim the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown on Saturday afternoon.

The Nicky Henderson-trained horse battled torrential rain and difficult conditions to see off 2016 winner, Un De Sceaux, on a wonderful afternoon for the eight-year-old.

This latest win takes his number of grade one successes to seven, and he had to muster everything he had to eventually claim victory by four lengths.

Over the one mile seven-and-a-half furlong race, the only real challenge come from Ruby Walsh and Un De Sceaux, but Altior had the class late on to see off the experienced challengers.

Earlier this afternoon, Dynamite Dollars  claimed the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase ahead of favourite Lalor in the day’s only other grade one at Sandown.

Over at Aintree, Definitly Red followed up his victory in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby to claim the Betway Many Clouds Chase.

The 1-2 favourite justified his pre-race price with an assured display to see off Double Shuffle and Acdc.

Blaklion was a disappointment for Nigel Twiston-Davies as the defending champion fell well short of his potential to finish second last at the Becher Handicap Chase.

His rival Vieux Lion Rogue fared quite a bit better to claim the runners-up position, but it was Walk In The Mill who claimed top spot at the Merseyside track.

